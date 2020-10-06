 Skip to main content
Midlands notes: Former Nebraska Wesleyan coach and athletic director dies
ATHLETICS

Midlands notes: Former Nebraska Wesleyan coach and athletic director dies

Harold Chaffee, who served numerous roles in Nebraska Wesleyan's athletic department, died on Tuesday. He was 94.

Chaffee was Wesleyan's football coach from 1969 to 1981, winning 55 games, cross country and track coach from 1980-85, men's golf coach from 1967-78 and tennis coach from 1967-71. After his retirement, he became the women's golf coach from 1992-95.

Chaffee also served as Wesleyan's athletic director from 1976-82.

He was inducted into Wesleyan's athletic hall of fame in 1990.

Wesleyan golfer Kubik breaks school record

Nebraska Wesleyan senior golfer Alex Kubik broke the school's record for a low round as he shot a 5-under 65 at the Dornick Hills Classic in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

Kubik, who is from Aurora, won individual medalist honors by four strokes. After 36 holes, Kubik trailed the event's leader by eight strokes.

Last season Kubik tied the school record by shooting a 66.

