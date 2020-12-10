 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard West grad Harrison Phillips named nominee for Walter Payton man of the year
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Millard West grad Harrison Phillips named nominee for Walter Payton man of the year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harrison Phillips

Millard West grad Harrison Phillips was among the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton man of the year.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Millard West grad Harrison Phillips was among the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton man of the year, announced Thursday.

Each NFL team nominates one player for the award, presented during Super Bowl week, that recognizes a player for outstanding community service off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late hall of fame running back.

The defensive tackle will receive a $40,000 donation in his name to his charity of choice.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert