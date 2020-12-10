Millard West grad Harrison Phillips named nominee for Walter Payton man of the year

Millard West grad Harrison Phillips was among the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton man of the year, announced Thursday.
Each NFL team nominates one player for the award, presented during Super Bowl week, that recognizes a player for outstanding community service off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late hall of fame running back.
The defensive tackle will receive a $40,000 donation in his name to his charity of choice.
