The NAIA announced Thursday new dates for its fall championships, which had been postponed to the spring due to COVID-19.
The football title game will be played on May 10 at Grambling State University in Louisiana. Morningside is the two-time defending national champion.
The volleyball final site will be in Sioux CIty for the 13th straight year and will take place April 27-May 1.
The men's soccer final site will be near Augusta, Georgia, from May 4-10, while the women's site is Foley, Alabama, from April 27-May 3. Hastings was the men's national runner-up last fall.
The cross country championship races will be April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
