NAIA men's and women's basketball season begins this week
BASKETBALL

NAIA men's and women's basketball season begins this week

There have been starts and stops to the NAIA’s fall sports schedules because of the coronavirus since they began game action early last month.

Starting this week, basketball teams will see how they can navigate their schedules. Doane tips off with a home doubleheader Wednesday, and the Midland women are at home Thursday.

Bellevue opens its men’s and women’s seasons on Saturday. The Bruins were selected last week as favorites to win the North Star Athletic Association again.

The Bellevue men have won the past 11 conference titles. The Bruins went 24-8 last season and return second-team All-America guard Jemeil King, who averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game.

The Bellevue women return all five starters from a 21-11 team that shared the league’s regular-season title. Among the returners is forward Elexis Martinez, who is the program’s career scoring leader with 1,307 points. The Omaha Central graduate averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds last season.

The GPAC also announced its preseason polls last week. Defending champion Concordia was picked second behind Dordt in the women’s poll, while Morningside is favored in the men’s poll.

In other Midlands notes:

» For the second week in a row, a Bellevue player has been named an NAIA volleyball player of the week. Freshman Eve Fountain was named the national attacker of the week following her record-tying performance last Wednesday. The Millard North graduate tied a single-match school record with 26 kills while hitting .412 in Bellevue’s five-set win over Dakota State. That included four kills in the fifth set, and she also had 19 digs. The week before, Olivia Galas was named the national setter of the week. Bellevue’s two matches scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

» Concordia’s women’s soccer team has won three straight, all by one goal, and two of those were in overtime. A 1-0 win over Hastings on Saturday has Concordia in second place in the GPAC behind Briar Cliff.

The World-Herald's Still Spinnin' series

