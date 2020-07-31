The NAIA's Council of Presidents voted Friday to postpone its football championship to next spring.
Earlier this week, the council also decided to postpone until spring its championships in volleyball, cross country and men's soccer. NAIA conferences still are allowed to compete in the fall and winter.
"The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure," said Dr. Arvid Johnson, the council's chair. "The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues."
Morningside has won the previous two NAIA titles.
"Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student athletes," NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said. "The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly."
