With the minor-league baseball season shut down, area college players will get their chance Thursday at Werner Park.
The nine-game Nebraska-Iowa All-Star series will resume at 5 p.m. The first three games were played in Des Moines, with the Iowa team posting a sweep.
Bill McGuire, coach of the Nebraska squad, said the primary goal of the series is to keep the collegiate players sharp before they return to campus in the fall.
“Really, it’s all about the kids," he said. “We want to make sure they’re ready for the competition that’s ahead of them."
The series evolved from the Omaha Metro Area Colleges (OMAC) baseball organization. Those players with Nebraska ties have been practicing at Omaha Skutt.
“The guys were practicing three times a week," OMAC administrator Tim Lukowski said. “When the opportunity came to play against a team of Iowa players, we made it happen."
That Iowa team is salty, with 20 of its 24 players on NCAA Division I rosters. Nine play for the University of Iowa.
The Nebraska roster consists primarily of players from smaller colleges. One exception is Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Brett Vosik, a senior at Kansas.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun," he said. “They took it to us those first three games so we hope to get a little revenge."
Vosik, who plays left field, said the Nebraska team needs to get off to a better start against the Iowans.
“We need to jump on them early," he said. “We’ve gotten down and then the mood has darkened in the dugout a little bit."
McGuire, the guy coaching the Nebraska team, certainly knows his stuff. The former Husker was drafted by Seattle 27th overall in the first round of the 1985 draft and made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 1988.
He has kept busy in recent years working as an umpire at the Division I level.
“I’m really impressed by the work ethic these guys have shown," he said. “When we start practice at 8 or 9 a.m., they’re all there ready to go."
McGuire added that fans will see those players working hard at Werner Park in an effort to get back into the series.
“Our main goal is to make the kids better players," he said. “But they all have a competitive spirit and I know they want to do well in front of our home fans."
Vosik, who missed out on his senior season this spring because of coronavirus concerns, will take advantage of the NCAA’s offer to return next year.
“I feel blessed that I get the chance to play in this series," he said. “It will be awesome playing at Werner Park."
There will be a nine-inning game Thursday at 5 p.m. and a pair of seven-inning games Friday starting at 3 p.m. The series will conclude next week at Werner with one game July 24 and two on July 25.
Admission each day is $8.
Lukowski thanked Omaha Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro for helping with the logistics of the Werner Park portion of the series.
“Martie and his staff have been great," he said. “We know it’s been a tough time for them but they’ve been awesome to work with."
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock left, and Kyler Randazzo talk between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Baseball returned to Werner Park during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some seats were taken out of service using zip ties to help fans practice social distancing during the pandemic at the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen catches a ball hit ball by Kyler Randazzo during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen gets ready to swing the bat during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen flies out to left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick catches a fly ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main catches a pop up from Brock Merkel in the first inning during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick hits ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo shades his eyes while tracking down a flyball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Beard pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Coslor tags out Noah Dentinger as he was trying to steal second base during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen throws the ball in from centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen can't get a glove on a triple hit by Blake Stenger in deep centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger rounds second in route to a triple during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger catches the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyan Lodice hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Bruce catches a line drive during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyler Randazzo pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer and his teammates check their phones between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackson Brockett pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.
