Nebraska Racing Commission warned bill could potentially harm state's racetracks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Racing Commission spent time Tuesday learning more about newly proposed national legislation that could impact the state’s racetracks.

The commission took part in a 60-minute Zoom call with Ed Martin, president of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI). He focused attention on a bill sponsored by Sen. Mitch McConnell called the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act.

The legislation is aimed at empowering an independent authority with federal recognition and enforcement power to set uniform standards for medication, track safety and the drug testing of horses.

But Martin told the commission there were too many unknowns with the legislation, which he said could potentially harm smaller to mid-size racetracks that would have to pay for those services.

“The bill creates an organization that takes away authority from the states,’’ he said. “And there would be no transparency with that organization.’’

Martin said it was unclear whether smaller racetracks could handle the costs passed down from the central authority. He added that there was a watch list of 25 tracks that might be seriously impacted if the legislation is passed.