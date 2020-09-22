Nebraska Racing Commission warned bill could potentially harm state's racetracks

The Nebraska Racing Commission spent time Tuesday learning more about newly proposed national legislation that could impact the state’s racetracks.
The commission took part in a 60-minute Zoom call with Ed Martin, president of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI). He focused attention on a bill sponsored by Sen. Mitch McConnell called the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act.
The legislation is aimed at empowering an independent authority with federal recognition and enforcement power to set uniform standards for medication, track safety and the drug testing of horses.
But Martin told the commission there were too many unknowns with the legislation, which he said could potentially harm smaller to mid-size racetracks that would have to pay for those services.
“The bill creates an organization that takes away authority from the states,’’ he said. “And there would be no transparency with that organization.’’
Martin said it was unclear whether smaller racetracks could handle the costs passed down from the central authority. He added that there was a watch list of 25 tracks that might be seriously impacted if the legislation is passed.
Contacted by phone after the commission meeting, Martin confirmed that all of the Nebraska racetracks were on that list.
“I’m not saying they would or wouldn’t close,’’ he said. “But it’s certainly a possibility.’’
Martin added that the bill appears to be on the “fast track’’ in part because it’s sponsored by McConnell, the majority leader whose home state is Kentucky.
“There are still a lot of questions that we should be concerned about,’’ he said. “The new authority might be given a blank check, so there’s no idea how much it could cost.’’
Martin said he also had questions about how a national governing board would be selected and the number of drug tests that would be handled.
“I’m not sure they understand the magnitude of taking on something like that,’’ he said.
Martin urged those at the meeting to contact their local lawmakers and express their concerns.
“It appears to be a ‘one-size-fits-all’ proposal,’’ he said. “There’s just a tremendous amount of unknown.’’
Commission Chairman Dennis Lee said Martin’s presentation made it clear that the legislation was “concerning for all of the smaller tracks.’’
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
» Approved 1-furlong live races and race dates for Agricultural Park (Oct. 8-11), Atokad (Oct. 17-18), Horsemen’s Park (Oct. 23-25) and Lincoln Race Course (Nov. 1-2).
» Granted a formal request by Omaha Exposition and Racing to reconsider a commission ruling concerning the dispersal of a breeders fund.
» Cited the work of Dr. Bill Landis, the longtime physician at Fonner Park who passed away in June.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.