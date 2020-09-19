Nebraska Supreme Court rules on horse racing pay dispute

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dispute over the payout of funds collected on horse racing wagers in the state appears to be back in the hands of the Nebraska State Racing Commission following a decision by the Nebraska State Supreme Court Friday.

Under state law, 1% of every dollar bet at Nebraska racetracks is placed in a fund for the preservation and support of agriculture and horse-breeding in the state.

That money has long been collected by the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association and distributed at each track to horse owners and breeders through purse supplements and breeder and stallion awards.

“Historically, it was kind of a gentlemen’s agreement,” said Dennis Lee, chairman of the Racing Commission.

In 2017, a dispute arose over the distribution of funds from simulcast races. Ultimately, the Commission voted to transfer authority over the funds from HBPA to the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association, a nonprofit that promotes horse breeding in the state.

The HBPA and several other groups — including Omaha Exposition and Racing Inc., which runs Horsemen’s Park — successfully sued in district court in Lancaster County to overturn the Commission’s decision. The Lancaster court’s decision was appealed.