Nebraska Supreme Court rules on horse racing pay dispute

A dispute over the payout of funds collected on horse racing wagers in the state appears to be back in the hands of the Nebraska State Racing Commission following a decision by the Nebraska State Supreme Court Friday.
Under state law, 1% of every dollar bet at Nebraska racetracks is placed in a fund for the preservation and support of agriculture and horse-breeding in the state.
That money has long been collected by the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association and distributed at each track to horse owners and breeders through purse supplements and breeder and stallion awards.
“Historically, it was kind of a gentlemen’s agreement,” said Dennis Lee, chairman of the Racing Commission.
In 2017, a dispute arose over the distribution of funds from simulcast races. Ultimately, the Commission voted to transfer authority over the funds from HBPA to the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association, a nonprofit that promotes horse breeding in the state.
The HBPA and several other groups — including Omaha Exposition and Racing Inc., which runs Horsemen’s Park — successfully sued in district court in Lancaster County to overturn the Commission’s decision. The Lancaster court’s decision was appealed.
That led to Friday’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling. The justices said the Lancaster court lacked jurisdiction in the case and had no authority to hear or decide the case. The Supreme Court vacated the ruling, without making a decision on which group should control the funds.
Mike Newlin, general manager of Horsemen’s Park, said his group believes funds should stay at the track where they’re collected.
“We want to make sure the money that’s generated in Omaha, stays in Omaha,” Newlin said.
Lee said the commission would likely leave its earlier decision in place, unless the Supreme Court orders otherwise.
