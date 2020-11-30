Nebraskan Nicole Brungardt makes U.S. bobsled team by beating fear — and her competition

The 2021 season in Europe is still up in the air because of the pandemic. If numbers continue to rise, she doesn’t expect the U.S. team to travel overseas.
This is a crucial season, too, because the next Winter Olympics is in Beijing in 2022. Brungardt,
the 2008 World-Herald girls athlete of the year, will have to try out again next year, too.
Whatever happens, she’s just glad that she didn’t let the crash and all of its complications end her bobsled career.
“I just felt like God had opened this door for me. It had been so amazing,” she said. “I do love it and everything it has brought. I was scared of crashing again. I was afraid of getting dizzy. I was afraid of taking a year off.
“But I’m going to do it until the doors close.”
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
Olivia Noonan, 3, of Omaha, looks up at Santa outside Mulhall's in Omaha on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Reindeer Dasher and Dancer will be available to see through Dec. 19 at the garden and home store.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Zach VanValkenburg catches a fumble from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez after he was sacked by Iowa's Chauncey Golston.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Terry Roberts celebrates recovering a fumble from Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A photo of Nathan Pastrana, left and Ryan Helbert sit in memorial across the street to the south of the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Rd, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A shooting on November 21st killed Pastrana, 22, and Helbert, 28, while Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25, suffered critical injuries.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ring billed gulls try to stay dry on the dock at Big Lake Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises behind downtown Omaha on Friday, November 20, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord fans cheer on their team as they play in the Class C2 championship game against Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters gather for the second night outside the Omaha Police Department headquarters in downtown Omaha on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Kenneth Jones, a Black man, was shot and killed by an officer after a traffic stop on Thursday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt hits Illinois’s Chase Brown after a first quarter run. Taylor-Britt would leave the game with an injury.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ord players react as their Class C2 championship trophy is handed to them after defeating Bergan.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton (9) hugs and lifts head coach Brett Froendt following the Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside Class A football state championship game at Omaha Westside High School on Friday, November 20, 2020. Omaha Westside won the title 37-21.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Josh Imatorbhebhe catches a second-quarter touchdown pass over Dicaprio Bootle to give them a 21-7 lead.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Aaron Jividen, right, comforts Jameson Herzberg after the lost the Class B state title to Elkhorn.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The 2020 "Christmas at Union Station" tree is brought inside the Durham Museum in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska kicks off to Penn State after a second-quarter touchdown to a nearly empty Memorial Stadium due to the pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Penn State's Will Levis is taken down by Nebraska's Ben Stille on the final down for the Penn State offense during their game Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, left, and Head Coach Scott Frost, right celebrate their win over Penn State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Penn State's Jahan Dotson both go up for the ball in the end zone during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. The pass was incomplete.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska runs out of the field after the tunnel walk before they play Penn State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Everyone tries to keep up with Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags of the five military branches are flown during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dean Mathisen looks at memorials before the start of Veterans Days ceremonies at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman waves from her car during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is shoved out of bounds by Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore during their game on Saturday in Evanston.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks on to the field with his team fir the start of their game on Saturday in Evanston.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Peyton Ramsey is hit by Nebraska's Luke Reimer and fumbles the ball during their game on Saturday in Evanston.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Ross waves a Biden for President flag during a celebration at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker disinfects the seats inside Pinnacle Bank Arena between state volleyball matches on Friday, November 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West wide receiver Keegan Johnson runs the ball with Kearney defensive back Tanner Johnson on his heels.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers celebrates a point against against Ashland Greenwood.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People eat lunch under a tree bearing bright autumn leaves at Miller Park in North Omaha on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets near Bancroft Elementary School in southeast Omaha. The sun is going down a minute earlier every day, and this evening it will do so at 5:14.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Belleue West players celebrate a point against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Derek Rau and his service dog Voodoo walk to a polling booth in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Alayna Gonzalez, 8 months, sits with her dad, Hector Gonzalez, of Omaha, while waiting for her mom, Ana Gayton (not pictured), to finish voting so he can take his turn at the Disabled American Veterans hall in South Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Voters occupy all the booths inside Bethel Lutheran Church, 1312 S. 45th St., on Tuesday. There were close to 30 people in line when the doors opened.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A person votes at the Omaha Community Playhouse in Omaha on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer Jay Mason throws way political signs that were too close to the polling place at Bethel Lutheran Church located at 1312 South 45th Street on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bancroft Elementary School in South Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidewalk chalk messages at 13th and Bancroft Streets in South Omaha on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon greeted drivers at 72nd Street and Highway 370 in Papillion.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A spooky reminder to vote in a home's yard near 72nd and Cass Street in Omaha on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The line for early voting wraps back and forth at the Douglas County Election Commission on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon leaves a brochure while campaigning door-to-door in Papillion on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democrat Kara Eastman keeps an Election Day countdown in the front room of her campaign office at 72nd and Farnam Streets.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rida Rahman, 4, waits in line with her parents, Hafiz Rahman, left, and Shamsun Ruby, right, at the Douglas County Election Commission on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Rida was dressed as Raphael, from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, while her parents were in line for early voting.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
