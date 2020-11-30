Nebraskan Nicole Brungardt makes U.S. bobsled team by beating fear — and her competition

Nicole Brungardt wasn’t going to let fear keep her from trying out again for the U.S. national bobsled team.

A bad concussion in the first training slide of 2019 left her wondering about her future in the sport. She landed on her head in a crash, causing dizziness and anxiety. It knocked her out for the season.

So instead of competing, the 30-year-old returned to Omaha. The former Wayne State volleyball player works as a contract engineer and at Starbucks, which, as an elite athlete, also provides her a monthly stipend.

Both jobs give her the flexibility she needs to train and compete, though at times she wondered if she wanted to continue.

“All I could think about was the last time I was in the sled,” she said. “It was the worst experience ever.”

But Brungardt recently returned to Lake Placid, New York, for tryouts. It took one run to change her entire perspective. And when she earned a spot on the 10-person team as a brakeman, she was ecstatic.

“Once I started sliding again, my passion came back again,” she said. “I was over the top when I got named to the team.”