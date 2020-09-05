Nebraskans Jack Sock, Jackson Withrow out of U.S. Open in second round

NEW YORK — Lincoln native Jack Sock and Omaha Burke graduate Jackson Withrow lost their second-round doubles match at the U.S. Open on Saturday, falling 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

Sock and Withrow won the opening set with a late break of serve and led most of the second set. Up 5-4, they had a chance to serve out the match, but Withrow was broke at love. The set went to a tiebreaker, which was tied 4-4 before Pavic and Soares won the next two points and eventually the set.

The third set was on serve until Pavic and Soares got a service break in the seventh game for a 4-3 lead. That was the only break in the final set.

Sock won his first-round singles match earlier this week in five sets. After being ranked in the top 10 but hampered by injuries the past two seasons, it was Sock's first win at a major since November 2018.

He lost his second-round match Wednesday.

Sock and Withrow — a three-time state champ at Burke — were quarterfinalists at last year's U.S. Open after defeating 16-time Grand Slam champions Bob and Mike Bryan.