Regular-season champion Morningside put eight players on the first team when the GPAC announced its all-conference football team Wednesday.

That group included running back AP Ponder, an Omaha Burke graduate who is Morningside's career rushing leader, Wahoo Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier, who had 49 catches and led the NAIA in receiving touchdowns with 19, and punt return specialist Caleb Schweigart, an Omaha Westside grad.

Concordia had five first-team players, headed by linebacker Lane Napier. Napier, who had more than 400 tackles in his career, is the first Bulldog in the GPAC era to earn first-team honors all four seasons. ​

Midland had seven first-team members, including leading tackler Zach Acamo (Bellevue East) and defensive back Christian Harmon.