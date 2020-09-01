Omaha may have missed its chance to host the MLB draft

Omaha may have missed its window to prove itself as a worthy host site for the Major League Baseball draft.
Baseball America and ESPN both reported this week that a memo sent to MLB teams detailed a plan to conduct the 2021 MLB draft next July in Atlanta in conjunction with the league’s all-star festivities.
Omaha was supposed to host this year's draft in June — the event’s nationally televised first round was set to take place downtown at the Holland Center three days before the start of the College World Series.
But those plans were abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB held its 2020 draft virtually.
Whether Omaha gets another shot to host remains to be seen.
The origin of the idea — to bring the MLB draft to Omaha — can be traced back to wide-ranging conversations in 2015 between professional baseball leadership and the top decision-makers in the college game.
MLB officials, reacting then to the growing popularity of other sports' drafts, were looking for more ways to increase exposure for their annual three-day event, which previously had taken place inside a TV studio in New Jersey. Those involved with college baseball sought to push the dates of the early June draft as far back as possible — so it didn’t overlap with NCAA regionals or super regionals.
Omaha as a mid-June host ultimately proved to be the solution in 2020.
But MLB had always planned to reassess.
“We book the draft a year out,” MLB senior executive Chris Marinak told the World-Herald in December. “We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully it does everything we expect it to do."
According to ESPN reporter Kiley McDaniel, the league is theorizing now that by bringing the MLB draft to the host city of the all-star game, it increases the likelihood that prospective draftees will be in attendance and it creates an elevated marketing profile for the event.
The MLB memo also reportedly included details about an Aug. 1 signing deadline, bonus payment structure, the length of the draft (20 or 30 rounds) and the ongoing plan to eliminate about 40 minor league teams.