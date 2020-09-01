Omaha may have missed its chance to host the MLB draft

Omaha may have missed its window to prove itself as a worthy host site for the Major League Baseball draft.

Baseball America and ESPN both reported this week that a memo sent to MLB teams detailed a plan to conduct the 2021 MLB draft next July in Atlanta in conjunction with the league’s all-star festivities.

Omaha was supposed to host this year's draft in June — the event’s nationally televised first round was set to take place downtown at the Holland Center three days before the start of the College World Series.

But those plans were abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB held its 2020 draft virtually.

Whether Omaha gets another shot to host remains to be seen.

The origin of the idea — to bring the MLB draft to Omaha — can be traced back to wide-ranging conversations in 2015 between professional baseball leadership and the top decision-makers in the college game.