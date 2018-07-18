Omaha native Terence 'Bud' Crawford wins 2018 ESPY for Best Fighter

Terence "Bud" Crawford became the sixth fighter ever to win titles at lightweight, junior welterweight and welterweight early this year with a ninth-round technical knockout against Australian Jeff Horn.
Now, the Omaha native has won the 2018 ESPY for Best Fighter.
"It's a long time overdue," Crawford said in an interview with ESPN. "I felt as if I should have won last year, but this year is a surprise and I'm glad to have it."
Crawford (33-0, 24 knockouts) became a three-division world champion with the victory against Horn.
Congrats to @budcrawford402 for winning the 2018 #ESPY for Best Fighter! pic.twitter.com/WTJAaVuDB5— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 18, 2018
“Coming into this fight, I was the challenger,” Crawford said after the fight. “I, too much, didn’t like that. I wanted a title again.
“Now that I’ve got that, I can rest and assure you I’ll be back stronger and better next time.”
