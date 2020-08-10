Omahan Ryan Vermeer leads Nebraska Section PGA Championship heading into final round

NEBRASKA CITY — Two-time defending champion Ryan Vermeer of Omaha had 68s in each round Monday to take a 3-stroke lead into Tuesday’s final round of the Nebraska Section PGA Championship at ArborLinks.
Vermeer, who played in the PGA Championship last week at San Francisco, is at 8-under. Devon Kastler of Lincoln had the day’s low round, a 7-under 64 in the afternoon, to be at 5-under. Alex Carper of Lincoln and Nick Wanderscheid of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, are another stroke back.
Ryan Vermeer 68-68—136, Devon Kastler 74-65—139, Alex Carper 74-66—140, Nick Wanderscheid 73-67—140, Ryan Norman, Council Bluffs 70-71—141, Tom Hearn, 70-71—141, TJ Loudner 72-69—141, Ted DiGiacomo 68-73—141, Steve Friesen 69-72—141, Bryan Hughett 73-70—143, Travis Anderson 70-74—144, Shane Zywiec 75-69—144
