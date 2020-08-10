Omahan Ryan Vermeer leads Nebraska Section PGA Championship heading into final round

NEBRASKA CITY — Two-time defending champion Ryan Vermeer of Omaha had 68s in each round Monday to take a 3-stroke lead into Tuesday’s final round of the Nebraska Section PGA Championship at ArborLinks.

Vermeer, who played in the PGA Championship last week at San Francisco, is at 8-under. Devon Kastler of Lincoln had the day’s low round, a 7-under 64 in the afternoon, to be at 5-under. Alex Carper of Lincoln and Nick Wanderscheid of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, are another stroke back.