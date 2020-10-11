Outdoor notes: Nebraska Game and Parks will consider amendments to sport fishing orders

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider amendments to sport fishing orders when it meets Thursday in Ogallala.
The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. Mountain time at the Keith County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 1000 W. 3rd St.
Proposed sport fishing amendments will include orders for two reservoirs under construction in Sarpy County — Black Elk Lake and WP-6. Each will be stocked only with smallmouth bass and yellow perch. Proposed daily bag limits at each are two smallmouth and five perch, with a maximum length limit of 12 inches on smallmouth.
Another sport fishing change would add an exception for Pelican Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge for muskie and tiger muskie that the daily bag limit of three not include more than one fish 34 inches or greater in length. A possession limit of three would be established for those species at Pelican Lake.
In another sport fishing recommendation, fishing would be permitted at Crane Lake on Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge during daylight hours from Nov. 1 through Feb. 15.
A complete agenda for the meeting is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/commissioners.
Ogallala hunter nabs Duck Slam
LINCOLN — Matt Zvolanek of Ogallala went on a “pretty good little hunt” with his friend and friend’s father in the Sandhills recently. The regular duck opener has become a bit of a tradition for the three.
That hunt allowed Zvolanek to become the first hunter to complete a 2020 Nebraska Duck Slam.
The slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail.
Zvolanek shot a teal on Sept. 7 on public land in Cherry County. Then on Oct. 3, the duck season opener, he harvested an American wigeon, mallard and northern pintail on private land in Sheridan County to finish off the slam.
Zvolanek had hunted the area before, but he didn’t take for granted that he could shoot the three remaining species he needed for the slam.
“I wasn’t really expecting to do it, but I’m glad I did,” he said. “There’s a variety of birds in the Sandhills. I knew all the species of birds were up in that area.”
As the first to complete the challenge, Zvolanek will receive some hunting gear courtesy of Ducks Unlimited.
Zvolanek, 28, has been hunting ducks for at least 16 years. He completed last year’s Duck Slam in December. He is still trying to finish off his Trout and Upland slams.
All ducks taken in the Duck Slam must be harvested in Nebraska, and hunters must upload a photo of each harvest at OutdoorNebraska.org/duckslam.
Those who successfully complete the slam will receive an official certificate and a Nebraska Duck Slam pin. Additionally, all hunters who complete the slam during the 2020-21 season will be registered to win one of several prizes donated by Ducks Unlimited. A drawing for the grand prize, special edition Ducks Unlimited Winchester SX 4 12-gauge shotgun, will take place Feb. 20, 2021, at the Ducks Unlimited state banquet.
For more information, go to OutdoorNebraska.org.
