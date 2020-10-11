Outdoor notes: Nebraska Game and Parks will consider amendments to sport fishing orders

That hunt allowed Zvolanek to become the first hunter to complete a 2020 Nebraska Duck Slam.

The slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail.

Zvolanek shot a teal on Sept. 7 on public land in Cherry County. Then on Oct. 3, the duck season opener, he harvested an American wigeon, mallard and northern pintail on private land in Sheridan County to finish off the slam.

Zvolanek had hunted the area before, but he didn’t take for granted that he could shoot the three remaining species he needed for the slam.

“I wasn’t really expecting to do it, but I’m glad I did,” he said. “There’s a variety of birds in the Sandhills. I knew all the species of birds were up in that area.”

As the first to complete the challenge, Zvolanek will receive some hunting gear courtesy of Ducks Unlimited.

Zvolanek, 28, has been hunting ducks for at least 16 years. He completed last year’s Duck Slam in December. He is still trying to finish off his Trout and Upland slams.