Outdoor notes: Public can comment on the Nebraska's recreation plan

The public is invited to review and comment until Nov. 6 on the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Guiding Success in Nebraska Outdoor Recreation.

This plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility for Land and Water Conservation grant funds for communities and state park outdoor recreation projects. The Land and Water Conservation Fund has contributed more than $49 million in funding Nebraska outdoor recreation facilities since 1964.

The plan evaluates the supply and demand for outdoor recreation opportunities and summarizes state and regional demographics. It also provides guidance on how to proceed with future development of park lands sustainably through the goals and Land and Water Conservation Fund priority projects identified. Communities and outdoor recreation professionals are encouraged to use the data and guidance within the plan when planning for outdoor recreation projects over the next five years.

To view the plan, visit: bit.ly/SCORP21-25. To provide comments, fill out the comment form at outdoornebraska.gov/lwcf or email comments to hannah.jones@nebraska.gov.

Tree stand safety