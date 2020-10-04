Outdoor notes: Public can comment on the Nebraska's recreation plan

The public is invited to review and comment until Nov. 6 on the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Guiding Success in Nebraska Outdoor Recreation.
This plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility for Land and Water Conservation grant funds for communities and state park outdoor recreation projects. The Land and Water Conservation Fund has contributed more than $49 million in funding Nebraska outdoor recreation facilities since 1964.
The plan evaluates the supply and demand for outdoor recreation opportunities and summarizes state and regional demographics. It also provides guidance on how to proceed with future development of park lands sustainably through the goals and Land and Water Conservation Fund priority projects identified. Communities and outdoor recreation professionals are encouraged to use the data and guidance within the plan when planning for outdoor recreation projects over the next five years.
To view the plan, visit: bit.ly/SCORP21-25. To provide comments, fill out the comment form at outdoornebraska.gov/lwcf or email comments to hannah.jones@nebraska.gov.
Tree stand safety
Tree stand incidents can happen to deer hunters regardless of skill level or experience and result in serious injury or even death. In nearly every case, these incidents are preventable.
An estimated 60,000 hunters were expected to head into the timber in the next few weeks after Iowa’s archery deer season began on Thursday.
To help prevent injuries, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to practice the ABCs of Tree Stand Safety.
» Always remove and inspect your equipment.
» Buckle on your full-body harness.
» Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground.
“Hunters should take tree stand safety seriously, every time you hunt from, hang or move a tree stand. By performing these three simple steps and properly using a haul line, tree stand users can virtually eliminate their risk of falling to the ground as the majority of falls occur outside the stand,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
First perfect score
Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in the history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational last Saturday at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.
The Scottsbluff sixth grader hit all 40 silhouette targets to win the championship in just his second year of eligibility. He had the second-highest score in 2019 at 34.
The annual event, which was established in 1977, is open to all Hunter Education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated from high school.
The Panhandle showed its strength as High Boy winner Austin Rahmig of McGrew had the second-highest score of the day at 39. High Girl winner Danika Bohl of Mitchell had a 38.
Carrizales, Rahmig, Danika Bohl and Laney Bohl won the team championship for the second year in a row. Their Western Nebraska 4-H Team hit 144 of 160 targets, a 25-target improvement from 2019.
The 74 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and off hand at steel silhouette targets. Each fired 10 shots at targets that were 43, 66, 84 and 109 yards in distance.
THE RESULTS
Individual Awards
State Champion: Gavin Carrizales, Scottsbluff, 40 of 40
High Girl: 1. Danika Bohl, Mitchell, 38; 2. Lilly Hanley, Lincoln, 31; 3. Keiziah Connell, Waterbury, 28
High Boy: 1. Austin Rahmig, McGrew, 39; 2. Wyatt Hebbert, Ashby, 34; 3. Colt Dittbrenner, Beatrice, 31
Class B: 1. Cabe Schluckebier, Seward, 31; 2. Ethan Wooldrik, West Point, 30; 3. Beau Ruskamp, Pender, 28
Light Scope: 1. Evan Oltmans, Beatrice, 26; 2. Sara Thomsen, Pierce, 25; 3. Jaden Guernsey, Pickrell, 25
Senior Division: 1. Braden Hiser, Seward, 28; 2. Caleb Pobanz, Grand Island, 28; 3. Emily Eilers, Wayne, 28
Unclassified: 1. Nate Kaup, West Point, 30; 2. Caydence Schumacher, Clearwater, 27; 3. Nathan Kastens, Anselmo, 26
Heavy Scope: 1. Andrew Enns, Holmesville, 27; 2. Dylan Glendy, Broken Bow, 26; 3. Andrew Borgelt, Wisner, 26
Junior Division: 1. Carter Anson, Winside, 27; 2. Isaac Enns, Holmesville, 27; 3. Laney Bohl, Mitchell, 27
Light Iron: 1. Tanner Kudera, Battle Creek, 12; 2. Braeden Anderson, Gothenburg, 12; 3. Matthew Dailey, Thedford, 12
Best Novice: Tristan Connell, Waterbury, 17
Novice Light Scope: 1. Gage Andersen, Gothenburg, 16
Novice Heavy Scope: 1. Seth Chandler, Anselmo, 14
Team Awards
Overall High Score: Western Nebraska 4-H Team (Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl, Gavin Carrizales, Laney Bohl), 144 of 160
4-H Division: 1. Cuming County Sharpshooters (Andrew Borgelt, Beau Ruskamp, Ethan Wooldrik, Nate Kaup), 114 of 160; 2. Homestead 4-H No. 1, 108; 3. Wayne County Sharp Shooters, 106
School Division: 1. Anselmo-Merna (Cort West, Joel Finney, Troy Kirkpatrick, Seth Chandler), 83 of 160; 2. Missed Again, 49; 3. Litchfield No. 1, 37
Open Division: 1. The Misfits (Braden Hiser, Cabe Schluckebier, Kyle Rote, Wyatt Hebbert), 117 of 160; 2. Brandon’s Angles, 104; 3. Team G & K, 91
