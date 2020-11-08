Outdoors notes: Deer check moves online because of coronavirus concerns

Southeast: Similar to past years, hunting pressure was high on most pheasant release sites. Hunter use also was relatively high on public lands in the eastern Rainwater Basin. Hunters reported seeing relatively good numbers of pheasants, with some groups averaging 0.5 birds per hunter. Hunting activity elsewhere was relatively low, and the few hunters observed on private lands were having moderate success. Good numbers of quail were reported in a number of southeastern counties, but few hunters were targeting them. Soybean harvest was nearly complete and corn was more than 85% harvested.

Northeast: Most hunters were observed using public lands throughout the district, including OFW sites and WMAs. The majority of hunters reported seeing relatively good numbers of birds where CRP was abundant. Some of the better reports came from OFW sites in Cedar, Dixon, Knox and Dakota counties, where hunters had fair to good success. Hunting activity and success was relatively lower elsewhere in the district. Crop harvest was 75-95% complete in eastern portions of the district but further behind to the west.