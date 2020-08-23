Outdoors notes: Dove hunting begins soon, so start scouting areas now

Dove hunting season begins soon, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt.
Dove hunting is fun way to introduce someone to hunting or to kick off your own upland game hunting while spending time in the field with family and friends.
With a statewide distribution and generous bag limits, dove hunting provides some excellent opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.
Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
Sunflower, millet and wheat, which generally provide good food sources and dove-hunting opportunities, have been planted at several wildlife management areas statewide. Game and Parks recommends hunters scout areas before they hunt. To view a list of these “dove fields,” see the 2020 Dove Hunting Fact Sheet at OutdoorNebraska.gov/SmallGameSpecies.
Other public lands throughout the state can provide good dove hunting opportunities, depending on local conditions. All of Nebraska’s publicly accessible lands (including state, federal and private lands enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters Program) are displayed in the 2020-21 Public Access Atlas, which can be found online at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas.
Nebraska residents 16 years and older and all nonresidents are required to have a valid Nebraska small game hunting permit, habitat stamp and Harvest Information Program number. Get the free HIP number at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hip or at any Game and Parks office.
Commission meeting Friday
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery and one auction permit for the 2021 bighorn sheep season when it meets Friday at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at Peter Kiewit Lodge. The Commission also will consider recommendations to:
» Increase various nonresident hunt, fish and big game permit fees. A public hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. for proposed amendments relating to fees for licenses and permits. The nonresident fees recommended to increase for 2021 include various small game (hunt), fish, deer, antelope and turkey permits, antelope applications and some stamps.
» Amend wildlife regulations to allow the agency director, in the interest of public health, to determine that physical check stations are not prudent during the November firearm deer season, October antelope or muzzleloader season or any elk season, and allow the animal to be checked via internet or telephone.
» Amend wildlife regulations regarding threatened and endangered species to add the thick-billed longspur (formerly McCown’s longspur) and the timber rattlesnake to the threatened list and remove the river otter from the threatened list.
» Change sport fishing regulations to add the following areas to the list of those where no live baitfish may be used or possessed: Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area, Dundy County; Avocet Wildlife Management Area, Grant County; Wilbur Reservoir, Saline County; Big Elk, Sarpy County; and West Papillion 6, Sarpy County.
» Approve the City of Chadron Deer Management Plan.
» Approve permitting of hunting in some state parks and state historical parks.
» Approve budget requests for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
The commissioners also will hear an update on the planning process for the Berggren Plan for Pheasants, as well as a staff environmental report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!