Outdoors notes: Dove hunting begins soon, so start scouting areas now

Dove hunting season begins soon, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt.

Dove hunting is fun way to introduce someone to hunting or to kick off your own upland game hunting while spending time in the field with family and friends.

With a statewide distribution and generous bag limits, dove hunting provides some excellent opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.

Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

Sunflower, millet and wheat, which generally provide good food sources and dove-hunting opportunities, have been planted at several wildlife management areas statewide. Game and Parks recommends hunters scout areas before they hunt. To view a list of these “dove fields,” see the 2020 Dove Hunting Fact Sheet at OutdoorNebraska.gov/SmallGameSpecies.