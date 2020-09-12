Outdoors notes: Fall turkey season starts Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Hunters will take to the field Tuesday for the start of fall turkey season.

Nebraska is one of the nation’s top turkey hunting destinations, and can be combined with big game, upland game, waterfowl or fishing.

More on turkey hunting in Nebraska:

» Wild turkeys may be found in all 93 counties.

» Turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy a long fall season (ends Jan. 31, 2021), and high success rates. Areas to hunt turkeys are plentiful in the state, with 289 wildlife management areas and more than 350,000 acres of walk-in public access to private land in the Open Fields and Waters Program.

» Permits may be purchased over the counter, are unlimited in quantity, and are valid statewide. Youth permits for hunters age 15 and under are $8. Fall hunters can buy up to two turkey permits. Qualifying landowners also are eligible for a reduced price landowner permit. Permits allow hunters the option of harvesting with either a bow or shotgun. The bag limit for a fall permit is two turkeys of either sex. Purchase permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.