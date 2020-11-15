Outdoors notes: Game and Parks seeks input from duck, goose hunters

The challenge of the upland slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever, is to harvest a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie chicken and northern bobwhite quail this season.

Those who complete the slam receive an official certificate and pin and are entered into a drawing to win one of several prizes, including a Browning Maxus 12-gauge shotgun.

Ahrens bagged his pheasant and quail Oct. 31 in Nuckolls County and his greater prairie chicken Sept. 10 in Nuckolls County. He shot his sharp-tailed grouse Sept. 26 in Holt County.

This is the third year of the upland slam but the first year for Ahrens, who had been guiding in Wyoming and South Dakota the past two years. “I finally had more time on my hands and felt like it was a challenge,” he said. “I kind of made it a goal to get it done.”

Before this fall, Ahrens had little experience hunting sharptails and greater prairie chickens. That will change.

“I kind of fell in love with the prairie chicken hunting and the walking for sharptails,” he said. “I’m definitely doing it again.”