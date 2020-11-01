Outdoors notes: Hunters can purchase deer permit without leaving home

When transferring game animals, the hunter must provide the following information on a transfer tag: name, phone number, permit number or seal number, estimated weight of meat (in pounds), species of animal, date taken, signature of donor and name of recipient. A transfer tag is available on Page 36 of the 2020 Big Game Guide. Go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.

To join the Deer Exchange or view participants, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram.

Mountain lion lottery

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept lottery applications for mountain lion permits from Monday to Dec. 9 for the 2021 hunting season.

Permits are available only to Nebraska residents, who may have one permit per calendar year. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.

The 2021 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit, which no longer is divided into subunits, will be Jan. 2-Feb. 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close immediately if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sub-limit of two female mountain lions is reached. There will be 320 permits issued, and hunting with dogs will not be allowed.