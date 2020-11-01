Outdoors notes: Hunters can purchase deer permit without leaving home

Deer season is approaching, and many hunters can safely purchase permits from their own homes.
Rather than travel to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting office, hunters can purchase deer permits online at OutdoorNebraska.org. By going to that site, they also can monitor the number of remaining permits by clicking on permits, and then remaining permits.
The Nebraska firearm deer season is Nov. 14-22.
Donate deer
Nebraskans who want to donate or receive harvested deer can participate in the Deer Exchange.
This program is designed to accommodate the additional harvest of deer. It brings together hunters who have a surplus of deer with recipients willing to accept the deer meat.
The Deer Exchange, which is available annually from Sept. 1 through March 1, allows hunters and potential venison recipients to join a database and search for other participating parties in their area. Parties will work out the details of the transfer. While the venison cannot be sold, recipients may pay for the processing or butchering of the meat. Donors and recipients can register online for free.
Recipients will have the choice of accepting whole field dressed deer, skinned and boned deer, wrapped and frozen deer or processed meat. Donors are responsible for properly field dressing and checking deer at a check station before transfer.
When transferring game animals, the hunter must provide the following information on a transfer tag: name, phone number, permit number or seal number, estimated weight of meat (in pounds), species of animal, date taken, signature of donor and name of recipient. A transfer tag is available on Page 36 of the 2020 Big Game Guide. Go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
To join the Deer Exchange or view participants, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram.
Mountain lion lottery
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept lottery applications for mountain lion permits from Monday to Dec. 9 for the 2021 hunting season.
Permits are available only to Nebraska residents, who may have one permit per calendar year. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.
The 2021 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit, which no longer is divided into subunits, will be Jan. 2-Feb. 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close immediately if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sub-limit of two female mountain lions is reached. There will be 320 permits issued, and hunting with dogs will not be allowed.
If the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1, an auxiliary season will be held March 13-31. The season will close immediately if either the harvest limit or sub-limit is reached. Unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert the permit to an auxiliary season permit. There will be one permit issued for each mountain lion remaining in the harvest limit. Hunting with dogs will be allowed.
Applications will be accepted from 1 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online) Dec. 9. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to apply online or download an application at OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting. A $15 nonrefundable application fee must be submitted with each application.
A harvest will allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This will reduce the population density in the Pine Ridge to one similar to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.
To read more mountain lion hunting regulations, go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting.
Watch for equipment
Hunters are advised to be cautious and avoid heavy equipment performing wetland restoration work at Marsh Duck Wildlife Management Area in York County.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges the public to stay at least 200 yards from all equipment on the area for their and the equipment operator’s safety. Equipment also will be crossing County Road V adjacent to the Open Fields and Waters Program site just west of Marsh Duck.
This project will improve wildlife habitat and use and recreational opportunities by removing accumulated sediment and upgrading wetland conditions.
