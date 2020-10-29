Outdoors notes: With crops harvested, outlook is good for pheasant season

Nebraska’s crop harvest is ahead of schedule, which could be a boon for pheasant hunters when the season opens Saturday.
According to Monday’s USDA report, corn and soybean harvest were 76% and 97% complete, respectively — well ahead of normal.
“Fewer crops left standing in the fields should increase hunter success on this year’s opener,” said John Laux, upland game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Birds will be more concentrated in the remaining cover.”
Hunters should expect to find pheasants in numbers similar or slightly higher than last year.
Pheasant counts were up 5% statewide, according to the July Rural Mail Carrier Survey. Notable increases were observed in the southwest and panhandle.
“With regard to pheasants, habitat and weather conditions were pretty favorable during this year’s nesting season,” Laux said. “We saw some good increases in some of our core pheasant areas. Counts in the southwest and panhandle regions increased by 47% and 36%, respectively. These areas are going to provide the best pheasant hunting opportunities this fall and also offer the most publicly accessible land.”
Iowa’s season opens Saturday, as well, and the outlook is good there, too. Iowa’s annual August roadside survey found a statewide average of 20 birds per 30-mile route, an increase over 2019’s 17 birds per route. Hunting will be at least as good as last year, when 52,000 pheasant hunters harvested an estimated 284,000 roosters.
Saturday is also the start of the quail and partridge seasons in Nebraska.
Quail counts during the July RMCS and the Whistle Count Survey were 14% to 16% lower compared to 2019. Populations are still recovering from losses incurred during severe winter weather in spring 2019.
“Survey results were down slightly this year but nesting conditions were relatively good, which should help populations rebound,” Laux said.
Habitat and weather conditions were favorable throughout their core range in southeastern and south-central Nebraska, which should offer the best quail hunting opportunities this fall.
View the full upland hunting forecast at outdoornebraska.gov/upland.
Hunters seeking places to hunt should view the 2020-21 Public Access Atlas, which displays more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska.
In addition to state and federal lands, hunters will have access to more than 350,000 acres of private lands enrolled in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Open Fields and Waters Program, which is at an all-time high.
For hunters pursuing upland birds in western Nebraska, the Stubble Access Guide displays an additional 40,000 acres of tall wheat or milo stubble fields and adjacent habitats open to public hunting access. Both publications are available at outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas.
