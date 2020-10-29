Outdoors notes: With crops harvested, outlook is good for pheasant season

Nebraska’s crop harvest is ahead of schedule, which could be a boon for pheasant hunters when the season opens Saturday.

According to Monday’s USDA report, corn and soybean harvest were 76% and 97% complete, respectively — well ahead of normal.

“Fewer crops left standing in the fields should increase hunter success on this year’s opener,” said John Laux, upland game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Birds will be more concentrated in the remaining cover.”

Hunters should expect to find pheasants in numbers similar or slightly higher than last year.

Pheasant counts were up 5% statewide, according to the July Rural Mail Carrier Survey. Notable increases were observed in the southwest and panhandle.

“With regard to pheasants, habitat and weather conditions were pretty favorable during this year’s nesting season,” Laux said. “We saw some good increases in some of our core pheasant areas. Counts in the southwest and panhandle regions increased by 47% and 36%, respectively. These areas are going to provide the best pheasant hunting opportunities this fall and also offer the most publicly accessible land.”