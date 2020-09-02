Peru State's season-opening football game against Benedictine has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Oct. 10.
"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," Heart of America Conference Commissioner Lori Thomas said.
The decision was announced Wednesday after contact tracing and quarantine procedures were enacted. Quarantine results when individuals come in close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, so some players on both teams are completing a 14-day quarantine.
Peru State's opener now is scheduled for Sept. 19 when it hosts MidAmerica Nazarene.
