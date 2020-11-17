Pinnacle Bank Championship will be final event of next five Korn Ferry Tour regular seasons

Four years after its rebirth as the Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha’s spot on the Korn Ferry Tour has gained a prized position for the next five years.
The tour announced Tuesday that from 2021 to 2025, the PBC will be the final tournament of its regular season and the Golf Channel will televise all four rounds. The purse in 2021 will be $750,000, an increase of $150,000 from 2020, for the Aug. 9-15 tournament at Indian Creek.
“We are thrilled to be the regular season finale on the 2021 schedule and for the next five years,” Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said in a press release. “Thanks to the backing of the Support Nebraska board, Pinnacle Bank, our community, sponsors, partners and volunteers, we have built one of the premier stops on the tour schedule.
“We’re honored to continue hosting the game’s rising stars and it’s exciting to know Omaha will now be synonymous with players reaching their dreams of making the PGA Tour.”
In conjunction with the tour’s announcement, PBC officials said Tuesday that Pinnacle Bank will extend its title sponsorship through 2025.
Omaha will be the final event before the tour playoffs. As such, it will draw one of the tour’s strongest fields. The top 25 players on the Korn Ferry season points list after the final round will receive their PGA Tour cards for the following season in a ceremony on Indian Creek’s 18th green. Additionally, the top 75 in points advance to the tour playoffs that include players 126-200 from the PGA Tour’s points list.
In its first four years the PBC didn’t have prime dates. It was opposite the British Open and the Barbasol Championship from 2017 to 2019 and the PGA Championship landed on the same weekend this year when the coronavirus pandemic prevented Omaha from having spectators.
The last time Omaha was on the Golf Channel was also the only time it wrapped up the tour’s regular season, in the final Cox Classic in 2013 at Champions Run.
“Indian Creek has proven to be a challenging course and we look forward to seeing the best on the Korn Ferry Tour contend for their PGA Tour cards,” said course co-owner Bill Gottsch. “We’re excited to show off the course nationally.”
Brabec said Omaha will share the responsibility for the additional prize money with the tour.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!