Pinnacle Bank Championship will be final event of next five Korn Ferry Tour regular seasons

Four years after its rebirth as the Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha’s spot on the Korn Ferry Tour has gained a prized position for the next five years.

The tour announced Tuesday that from 2021 to 2025, the PBC will be the final tournament of its regular season and the Golf Channel will televise all four rounds. The purse in 2021 will be $750,000, an increase of $150,000 from 2020, for the Aug. 9-15 tournament at Indian Creek.

“We are thrilled to be the regular season finale on the 2021 schedule and for the next five years,” Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said in a press release. “Thanks to the backing of the Support Nebraska board, Pinnacle Bank, our community, sponsors, partners and volunteers, we have built one of the premier stops on the tour schedule.

“We’re honored to continue hosting the game’s rising stars and it’s exciting to know Omaha will now be synonymous with players reaching their dreams of making the PGA Tour.”

In conjunction with the tour’s announcement, PBC officials said Tuesday that Pinnacle Bank will extend its title sponsorship through 2025.