Pospisil: Who will win the Pinnacle Bank Championship? Take your pick

If they’d let you be at Indian Creek, whom would you follow in Sunday’s final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship?
If you’re looking for the winner, take your pick. Of the top 15 on the leaderboard, with Australian Ryan Ruffels at the top, only David Lipsky has a victory this season. Lipsky’s also the only one to be a third-round leader. These guys all can use a W.
Also in that group of 15 is McCook’s Brandon Crick, who bogeyed the final hole Saturday to fall five off the lead. He’ll tee off at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
You could walk with Omaha collegian Alex Schaake. He, too, bogeyed his last hole but broke par for the second straight round. His tee time Sunday is 8:15 a.m.
For a true underdog, it’s Cameron Young. Omaha is his first Korn Ferry tournament. Young made it through Monday qualifying. The 2019 Wake Forest graduate turned pro after playing in 11 United States Golf Association championships, including the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
He’s put all three rounds in the 60s and is at 9-under, three behind Ruffels at 12-under, and in a tie for third with Rico Hoey and Michael Miller. Stephen Franken, at 10-under, is only two back.
Imagine the encouragement any of these golfers could draw from a gallery. During this pandemic, it’s not to. One does shake his head, though, when driving out of Indian Creek and seeing a kids baseball game across 204th Street with many groups watching it. But the strictness at PGA Tour-sponsored events is necessary and working.
Crick was on the verge of a great round. He eagled both par 5s on the front nine and briefly was tied for second at 9-under. But he had three bogeys on par-4s coming in while getting only one birdie, on the back nine’s only par-5 during tournament week.
“There weren’t enough par-5s out there,’’ Crick cracked. “It was nice to start hitting some close. I had a 6-iron on the fourth hole to 10 or 12 feet and made it and then on 7, it was a 4-iron to 10 feet.
“I’ve been taking advantage of the par 5s, so hopefully one more good day of that and then cleaning it up on the other holes, I think, will help a lot.”
He nearly salvaged a par on the 18th hole after barely advancing the ball with his second shot. His drive bounced through the left fairway bunker and ended in gnarled grass on an uneven lie.
“You can’t go left there and I’ve been left all three days,’’ Crick said. “I got away with a few, but that one was unlucky. That happens around here with the bunkers.”
His third shot found the green and he just missed the 25-footer that would have been a miraculous par.
Schaake couldn’t convert his up-and-down on his final hole, missing a 7-footer and costing him another round in the 60s. The Iowa senior made the cut on the number with his 69 on Friday.
“I didn’t strike it as well as I did the first few days,’’ Schaake said, who eagled his third-to-last hole. “I played all right, made a few putts early. But, yeah, I’m a little disappointed. I felt like I was leaving everything out right today so we’re going to fix that.”
Pinnacle Bank Championship notes
A clean sheet Saturday for Ryan Ruffels has the Australian atop the Pinnacle Bank Championship leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round at Indian Creek.
Ruffels started with three birdies and an eagle on the front nine and had a birdie and eight pars coming in for a no-bogey, 6-under 65 that puts him at 12-under 201. Two strokes back is Stephen Franken after he shot 66.
They’ll be in the final pairing Sunday at 12:25 p.m. A 4:30 p.m. finish is expected.
“Yeah, it’s going to be fun,” Ruffels said of Sunday’s final round. “It’ll be a great challenge and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s what we play for. I’m really excited to see what I can do under the pump.”
Missed tee time
Chandler Phillips was disqualified Saturday when he got to the course. He hadn’t gotten there in time.
A tour official said Phillips missed his tee time. Saturday’s play was in threesomes and tee times earlier than they will be Sunday because of the threat of thunderstorms.
The tour read the threat right. Play was barely completed when lightning was spotted and the horn blew to stop practicing on the range.
New hat for Gist
Helping out the tour this week as a rules official is Omaha dentist and Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame inductee Skip Gist.
He’s a USGA rules official who has been a vice president of the national governing body. This week, he wanted, and got, a red PGA Tour hat.
Pro-am results
Aetna Pro-Am (morning): 48, pros John Chin/David Skinns, Josie Abboud, Katie Honz, Steve Goeser, Ben Goeser. 49 (won scorecard playoff), Dylan Wu/Chase Wright, Matt Dinsdale, Brett Michael, Spencer Kimball, Brian Zuger. 49, Mito Pereira/Braden Thornberry, Scott Brown, Brian Diedrichsen, Jim Eggers, Mike Pavelka.
Aetna Pro-Am (afternoon): 48, John Oda/Trey Mullinax, Butch Burgers, Marc Hock, Justin Horst, Jeff Keller. 49, Shad Tuten/Matt Akins, Evan Brandes, Jesse Calabretto, JR Johnson, Tyler Wichmann. 50 (won scorecard playoff), Davis Riley/Dan Woltman, Jeff Jorth, Alex Morton, Donald Munchrath, Levi Scheppers.
Vetter Senior Living (Monday): 50, pro ike Martinson, Darin Baehr, Kevin Black, Jason Carter, Andy Elder. 51 (won scorecard playoff), Trevor Sluman, Todd Engle, Adam Flanagan, J.P. Platisha, Rob Wood. 51, Carl Yuan, Tom McLeay, Jay Palu, Matt Schendt, Heath Stukenholtz.
