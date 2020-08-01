Pospisil: Who will win the Pinnacle Bank Championship? Take your pick

Crick was on the verge of a great round. He eagled both par 5s on the front nine and briefly was tied for second at 9-under. But he had three bogeys on par-4s coming in while getting only one birdie, on the back nine’s only par-5 during tournament week.

“There weren’t enough par-5s out there,’’ Crick cracked. “It was nice to start hitting some close. I had a 6-iron on the fourth hole to 10 or 12 feet and made it and then on 7, it was a 4-iron to 10 feet.

“I’ve been taking advantage of the par 5s, so hopefully one more good day of that and then cleaning it up on the other holes, I think, will help a lot.”

He nearly salvaged a par on the 18th hole after barely advancing the ball with his second shot. His drive bounced through the left fairway bunker and ended in gnarled grass on an uneven lie.

“You can’t go left there and I’ve been left all three days,’’ Crick said. “I got away with a few, but that one was unlucky. That happens around here with the bunkers.”

His third shot found the green and he just missed the 25-footer that would have been a miraculous par.