Quarterback Adam Wasserman brings 'little bit of a spark' to Doane's football team

Doane’s offense has headed in the right direction over the past five quarters.
Coach Chris Bessler said a number of ingredients have played a part in that recipe — the linemen are getting used to one another, running backs are running hard and solid special teams play has given the Tigers advantageous field position.
Quarterback Adam Wasserman has been another integral factor.
“He kind of gave us a little bit of a spark,” Bessler said. “Adam brings a different set of tools, athletic abilities to the quarterback position.”
Doane, which averaged 14.6 points during a 4-7 season in 2019, scored seven points in its first seven quarters this season. The Tigers lost their opener 24-7 to Concordia and trailed Briar Cliff 6-0 after three quarters on Sept. 19.
Wasserman took over at quarterback after halftime of the Briar Cliff game and threw two touchdown passes in the final 12 minutes for a 13-6 win.
Then at Hastings last weekend, Doane’s offense reached the end zone in every quarter of a 52-37 win. The Tigers averaged 6.8 yards per play and gained 320 yards on the ground as Jamaine Derogene and Jacobi White combined for 248 of those yards on 20 carries.
Wasserman, meanwhile, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another.
“Last year was his first year playing quarterback since high school,” Bessler said. “More time back at the quarterback spot is going to help.”
Wasserman was a standout quarterback for Fairbury, where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and threw for more than 3,800 in his career. He was a defensive back at Wayne State in 2018 before transferring to Doane.
He saw action in nine games for Doane last season, but is getting more of a chance to shine this season.
“We want to keep our momentum moving forward,” Bessler said. “Special teams the last two weeks have been a big part of that. Field position has been very, very important to us.”
Doane looks to move to 3-1 when it hosts 0-3 Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday. Wesleyan has been outscored 142-33 in its three games.
