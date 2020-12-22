Riverside grad Ryan Langan, now at Georgia Southern, is one of the nation's best long snappers

"I've never had a bad snap, knock on wood," Langan said. "I've been very fortunate here, it's been a fun time."

And also an unlikely journey to Division I football.

Langan was a starting lineman for Riverside High School, winning four consecutive Six Man state titles. He wanted to play college ball but knew he didn't necessarily have the size or speed to compete at the Division I level.

He said during his junior year at Riverside, he and his dad attended the Iowa-Nebraska football game. He was looking at the team rosters and saw 'LS' as a position.

"I was like, 'What's an LS?,'" Langan said. "I found out it was a long snapper and I thought I could get some attention that way."

He went to some camps that spring and summer and worked with former Husker long snapper Gabe Miller. Langan started to make a name for himself in those circles and walked on at Georgia Southern, where he won the starting job as a freshman.

Four years later, in a season greatly disrupted by COVID-19, Georgia Southern (7-5) has been able to play a full 12-game regular-season schedule, one of only two teams in the country to do so.

"For my senior season, it's been awesome to be able to do that," Langan said.