Ryan Vermeer misses shot at Pinnacle Bank Championship spot

Ryan Vermeer came the closest Monday to giving Nebraska a sixth golfer in this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Vermeer shot a 3-under 69 at Bent Tree, where it took a 6-under 66 to secure one of the four available spots. Cameron Young of Jupiter, Florida, led qualifying at the Council Bluffs course with a 64.

At Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln, it took a 4-under 67 to be one of the four qualifiers. Kolton Lapa of Mesa, Arizona, and Jon Trasamar from Blue Earth, Minnesota, were the qualifying leaders with 66s.

Nebraskans who will tee it up in Thursday’s first round at Indian Creek are Korn Ferry Tour members Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Crick and Brady Schnell and sponsor’s exemptions Carson and Alex Schaake.

The PBC will not have spectators this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bent Tree qualifiers: Cameron Young, Jupiter, Florida, 64; Matt Oshrine, Baltimore, 65; Jaime Lopez Rivarola, Athens, Georgia, 65; Jonathan Garrick, Los Angeles, 66. Other scores: Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, 69; Ryan Norman, Omaha, 70.