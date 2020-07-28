You are the owner of this article.
Ryan Vermeer misses shot at Pinnacle Bank Championship spot
GOLF

Ryan Vermeer misses shot at Pinnacle Bank Championship spot

Ryan Vermeer

Ryan Vermeer tees off at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in 2018.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Ryan Vermeer came the closest Monday to giving Nebraska a sixth golfer in this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Vermeer shot a 3-under 69 at Bent Tree, where it took a 6-under 66 to secure one of the four available spots. Cameron Young of Jupiter, Florida, led qualifying at the Council Bluffs course with a 64.

At Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln, it took a 4-under 67 to be one of the four qualifiers. Kolton Lapa of Mesa, Arizona, and Jon Trasamar from Blue Earth, Minnesota, were the qualifying leaders with 66s.

Nebraskans who will tee it up in Thursday’s first round at Indian Creek are Korn Ferry Tour members Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Crick and Brady Schnell and sponsor’s exemptions Carson and Alex Schaake.

The PBC will not have spectators this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bent Tree qualifiers: Cameron Young, Jupiter, Florida, 64; Matt Oshrine, Baltimore, 65; Jaime Lopez Rivarola, Athens, Georgia, 65; Jonathan Garrick, Los Angeles, 66. Other scores: Ryan Vermeer, Omaha, 69; Ryan Norman, Omaha, 70.

Wilderness Ridge qualifiers: Kolton Lapa, Mesa, Arizona, 66; Jon Trasamar, Blue Earth, Minnesota, 66; Ross Miller, Maple Grove, Minnesota, 68; Hayden Shieh, Fremont, California, 68. Other scores: Kevin Stanek, Bellevue, 71; Will Hagel, Omaha, 78.

Pinnacle Bank Championship's junior clinic held virtually today

The PBC’s annual youth clinic will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It again features former Husker baseball player turned trick-shot golfer Dan Boever.

Go to www.thepinnaclebankchampionship.com/blog/youth-day-2020 to click on the Facebook or Instagram links.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

