Shatel: Bob Gibson was a private man, but those close to him cherished his friendship

In another time, another man, this legend might have been all over town, making appearances, being visible, sharing himself. That was never Gibson.

Likewise, Omaha seemed to keep him at arm’s length. There was a statue of Gibson in St. Louis, but not here. Nothing at Creighton. Finally in 1999, a Bob Gibson street sign.

The reputation could be hard to shake. In “Stranger to the Game,” Gibson told the story of attending a banquet. A man walked up with his wife and said, “Honey, I want to introduce you to the meanest man who ever played baseball.”

Wrote Gibson, “Hell of a way to introduce somebody. I was not the meanest man to ever play baseball; I was just a pitcher who took his work very seriously. Why is that such a difficult concept?”

Gibson was never going to go out of his way to change that image, either. He was even citied

for getting into a fist fight with another motorist off I-80.

But if you were fortunate enough to get close to Gibson, become part of his inner circle, you knew there was much more to the man than that.

Polikov was one of those close Gibson friends. He and wife Terry met Gibson nearly 25 years ago, when they became neighbors in Fontenelle Hills in Bellevue.