Shatel: College athletes want to be heard. Will the conferences listen?

But the entire list was so sweeping and wide-ranging that it would take the Pac-12 and NCAA years to pass them. And that’s not happening in two weeks.

So this looked like a call for attention and action. It appeared to be players saying, “Hey, all you big shots making all these plans for the season without talking to us. We want to be heard, too.”

Give ‘em what they want. No, not all the demands. Rather, a seat at the table. Get athletes in on a lot of these decisions that affect them.

They want to be heard. Will the Pac-12 listen?

» If Omaha Public Schools decided to alter or cancel the football season, and kids want to transfer to other districts, here’s a suggestion. Give every OPS kid a one-year waiver to transfer and play this season. I know transferring is much too prevalent in high school sports. But if there’s ever a time to allow it, it’s now.

Then again, I’m for a system where every kid goes to the school in the neighborhood or district they live in. I realize I’m in the minority on that one.

» This notion that the Power Five leagues are going to break away from the NCAA and start their own group is gaining a lot of steam. But I only have a couple questions.