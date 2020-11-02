Shatel: Gale Sayers, Billy Tubbs, Scott Frost, Sean Connery and more sports coming to Omaha

Alberts said Omaha got the nod to host over other bids because of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which will mange the testing protocols. Also, the proximity of Aksarben Village and hotels within walking distance of Baxter Arena.

Will there be fans? Alberts said it’s still not decided.

“We’re working through it,” Alberts said. “We will work with the governor’s office. We have two bowls. We may be able to use the upper bowl for media, scouts and family of players, then keep the bottom bowl for the teams to watch games when they aren’t playing.”

» Some of the best memories of my career were covering Billy Tubbs.

The Oklahoma basketball coach was an original, one of the game’s great characters at a time when college hoops was full of them. Tubbs was an underrated coach and offensive mind, too. Larry Brown and Danny Manning kept him from full validation.

Tubbs had the quickest wit in the game and had a voice that reminded some of actor Jack Nicholson. Of course, Billy said, “I don’t sound like Jack, he sounds like me.”

In my favorite Tubbs story, he didn’t have the one-liner, he set it up. It came during the 1988 Final Four in Kansas City, when Tubbs had the national media eating out of his hand.