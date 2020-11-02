Shatel: Gale Sayers, Billy Tubbs, Scott Frost, Sean Connery and more sports coming to Omaha

First downs and second guesses while lamenting that Husker fans will miss a home game this week at Ryan Field:
» Congrats to Omaha Central High School on a brilliant idea: A Gale Sayers statue.
Michele Roberts, executive director of the CHS Foundation, said she hopes the statue will be unveiled at a Central football game next fall.
Fundraising is well underway and a search for a sculptor has begun to honor Sayers, the former Central and Chicago Bears great who passed away in September.
This is a terrific idea. Recognition of Sayers’ part in Central and Omaha history is long overdue. Why now? Roberts said several former Eagle athletes reached out to her after Sayers’ death and “wanted to do something special for Gale.”
“Gale was very passionate about Omaha Central,” Roberts said. “He was very connected with the school and stayed connected with the foundation. Central was special to him and he was special to us.”
Roberts said Sayers, who was cremated, will be buried at Forest Lawn in Omaha.
» There’s a word for how Scott Frost looked and sounded Monday on a Zoom call with media: Frustrated.
» One of the breaking news items was Frost saying he took his kids out trick-or-treating Saturday night. Wonder if anyone looked at Frost and said, “Hey, nice costume. Realistic.”
» The Huskers gathered for Scary Movie Night on Halloween, but it wasn't “The Omen” or “Halloween.” I heard the show was a Big Ten officiating tape.
» Rob Anderson just happened to be reading through the monthly NCAA memo to schools about news, reminders and policy changes, when he saw it.
“The 2020 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be conducted on April 22 and 24, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center.”
There it is, the volleyball Final Four was rescheduled for Omaha. Thanks, NCAA. Good to know.
» Over the course of the fall I’ve noticed Big 12 and SEC volleyball scores. Are those leagues planning to crown their own national champ?
Nope. Apparently the Big 12, SEC and ACC decided to play a split schedule with some matches in the fall and some in the spring.
What a nutty year.
» It’s Pod Hockey Time in Omaha.
UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said the NCHC will bring all eight teams to Baxter Arena for a three-week bubble, or “pod” season, in December.
The pod will serve as the first half of the conference season, and the teams will play home-and-away series after Jan. 1.
Alberts said Omaha got the nod to host over other bids because of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which will mange the testing protocols. Also, the proximity of Aksarben Village and hotels within walking distance of Baxter Arena.
Will there be fans? Alberts said it’s still not decided.
“We’re working through it,” Alberts said. “We will work with the governor’s office. We have two bowls. We may be able to use the upper bowl for media, scouts and family of players, then keep the bottom bowl for the teams to watch games when they aren’t playing.”
» Some of the best memories of my career were covering Billy Tubbs.
The Oklahoma basketball coach was an original, one of the game’s great characters at a time when college hoops was full of them. Tubbs was an underrated coach and offensive mind, too. Larry Brown and Danny Manning kept him from full validation.
Tubbs had the quickest wit in the game and had a voice that reminded some of actor Jack Nicholson. Of course, Billy said, “I don’t sound like Jack, he sounds like me.”
In my favorite Tubbs story, he didn’t have the one-liner, he set it up. It came during the 1988 Final Four in Kansas City, when Tubbs had the national media eating out of his hand.
At each press conference, he began doing a “Carnac” (Johnny Carson reference) routine with the moderator, North Carolina Sports Information Director Rick Brewer.
During the pregame presser in a ballroom filled with hundreds of writers, Tubbs was asked a religious question. His response: “What number does God wear?”
Seated next to Tubbs, Brewer said without hesitating, “23.”
Billy had to laugh at that one. Hope he’s laughing up in Big Eight heaven, with Johnny Orr and Eddie Sutton and the rest. Tubbs changed the game and the Big Eight and made both a lot more fun.
» Very few people in the world are standards at what they do. Sean Connery was one.
All of the James Bonds over the years were all compared to the first. The best, in my opinion.
I first saw Bond when I was seven, dragged to the drive-in movies by my parents to see “Goldfinger.” I’ll never forget the image of the woman painted in gold.
Years later, during trips to Miami Beach and the Orange Bowl, I visited the Fountainbleau Hotel, where those opening scenes to “Goldfinger” were filmed. No sign of Odd Job.
» One more and I’m outta here: Please vote. It’s your right. It’s your duty. It’s an honor.
