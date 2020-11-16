Shatel: March Madness in Indy; Bud Crawford deserves Pacquiao; Hunter Sallis' Elite Eight

Better than any of John Wooden’s UCLA classes? Or Dean Smith, Bear Bryant, etc.? It’s apples and oranges.

It’s hype. I’ve had all the hype I can type. I’d rather judge recruiting classes on results, not stars. Let’s come back in four years and see how they did.

The 1992 Husker hoops class of Andre Woolridge, Erick Strickland and Jaron Boone would like a word. There weren’t elaborate rankings back then. But Danny Nee getting local legends Woolridge and Strickland to commit to Lincoln was as big as it got.

What did they do? Woolridge transferred. Strickland and Boone played on teams that won the Big Eight postseason tourney and the NIT title.

If Hoiberg’s big class can be part of historic runs in the NCAA tourney, give ‘em the title. Best ever.

» Saw Ty-Shon Alexander’s name in only one mock draft for Wednesday’s NBA draft. Bleacher Report has the Creighton star going to Atlanta in the second round as the 50th overall pick.

» Kirk Ferentz looks like your pharmacist but in his spare time, he’s a WWE mauler.

P.J. Fleck has gotten under a lot of coaches’ skin. But last week, after his Hawkeyes mashed Minnesota, Ferentz dropped the hammer from the top of the ring.