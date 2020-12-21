Shatel: Nebraska gets company with Big Ten beef; Creighton, UNO prepare to welcome fans

Me? I like the underdog in the NCAA basketball tournament. Let’s get that element in football. We might still end up with Bama-Clemson, but it will be a lot more fun to watch.

» Expansion, of course, would mean another game. We just proved this season that you can play football in the middle of December. So cut the regular season back down to 11 games. Put a playoff game on campus sites.

This is a recording. Just like the College Football Playoff.

» Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen told me Wednesday’s home game against Xavier with fans is a “one-game experiment” with no promise of more.

Rasmussen said CU and MECA want to see how it goes, having 1,800 fans in the 18,000-seat arena. The fans will be seated socially distanced around the lower bowl. Some concession stands will be open (not the club). Masks must be worn unless eating or drinking.

Now, who gets tickets?

Rasmussen said CU went by its “priority point system” for donors and season-ticket holders. The top level got access to four tickets, the second level two tickets. If there were any left after that, they went to public sale.