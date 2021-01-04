Shatel: The 10 biggest local sports stories to watch in 2021

That said, the biggest games and NCAA tourney will come after basketball is over, in the early weeks of April. This should be fun. Who knows? It might be the beginning of spring volleyball.

4. Scott Frost’s fourth season. There’s always expectations, but they won’t be high, not with an epic schedule. Can Frost finally achieve a winning season? Can he get a signature win in a year with several chances? That will be the story in 2021.

Oh, and there’s a little trip to Norman, Oklahoma, in September that will make for a fun week of stories. The game? Well ...

5. Hunter Sallis. The Millard North hoops star might be the most sought-after basketball recruit in state history. What will it be? North Carolina? Kentucky? Gonzaga? Creighton? What a cool thing for an Omaha kid.

First things first: Gotta get the state title that eluded Sallis and his teammates last year.

6. Summer of Jordan. That is, Jordan Burroughs, Olympic gold medal wrestler. And Jordan Larson, Olympic volleyball player. Both former Huskers will be chasing gold at the end of July in Tokyo. Will they get it? Will this be their last Olympics? Nebraska will be watching.