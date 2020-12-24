Shatel: This year's Christmas sports wish list has little to do with sports

Indeed, it was the year where I found out what I really love about sports.

The roar of the crowd. The sound that fans make when they get surprised by a play or result. The noise of a long touchdown pass. A last-second shot.

It was the year I missed all that, but then a funny thing happened.

By December, watching Creighton hoops and UNO hockey play in empty arenas no longer seemed unusual. Down was up, up was down.

It was the year where we were reminded the games can be enough, that they can be therapy if you want.

It wasn’t a year that reminded us there are more important things than sports. We knew that.

It was a year that reminded how important our sports are to us.

With that in mind, I do have a few Christmas wishes, but they aren’t about victories or making history.

I wish for fans at the College World Series, the Swim Trials, the U.S. Senior Open.

I wish that our valiant doctors, nurses and others in the medical field who gave so much of themselves this year, could have box seats. Throw out the first pitch.

Give them their own suite or club section.