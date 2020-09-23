Shatel: To see Gale Sayers play football was like watching poetry in motion

Eighteen inches. That’s all Gale Sayers said he needed to turn a legendary linebacker’s legs into putty.
Imagine what he could do to mere mortals.
Rick Velasco was about to find out. It was 1999, and Velasco was going to punt on another corporate golf outing. But then he heard who was going to be there.
“Gale Sayers,” Velasco said. “My idol.”
Velasco is a Chicago boy who once stood with the other 61,000 at Soldier Field every time Sayers touched the ball, because you might see magic.
“All the kids back then had our Riddell football sets that we’d get at Christmas,” Velasco said. “Shoulder pads and a Bears helmet. You went out to play tackle football. You were either Gale Sayers or Dick Butkus.”
All those emotions and memories came rushing back on this Monday back in 1999 at the Players Club in Omaha, as soon as Velasco walked through the front door.
There he was, the Kanas Comet, the greatest running back of his generation, sitting at a table, waiting to greet the golfers. Everyone had a choice of three photos of Sayers to have the legend sign.
Velasco chose the photo with Sayers and Brian Piccolo. Then he called his wife.
“I told her I just met Gale Sayers,” Velasco said. “She said, 'It’s going to be an expensive day, isn’t it?' I said, 'Yes, it is.'"
The fundraiser included an auction after the golf, with an impressive collection of Sayers memorabilia. Velasco bought Sayers’ Omaha Central jersey, a lithograph of Sayers’ six-touchdown game, a helmet and other photos. He says he probably spent around $1,000.
You couldn’t put a price on what came next.
“He was walking around talking to everyone, telling stories,” Velasco said. “He was one of the most unbelievable, nicest gentlemen you’ll ever meet in your life. And this was my hero.”
We lost that hero Wednesday when Sayers passed away at 77.
At least one generation mourns the loss of the great running back, with a mix of melancholy for the memories of their youth.
Perhaps they can offer a smile, too, for the way Sayers made them feel about the game of football.
The National Football League had never seen anything like Sayers when he burst onto the scene in 1965 like a series of flashing lights.
The league back then was blood and guts, Jim Brown’s freight train style, Lombardi’s Packers running the sweep and names like Bednarik, Nitschke and Butkus carved out of granite.
Sayers brought poetry to the league. Whenever John Facenda, the NFL Films “Voice of God” narrated Sayers’ highlights, it was like he was reading Shakespeare.
Others called Sayers the “Fred Astaire” of the NFL. Or compared him to a water color running through the defense.
He ran beautiful. He could score in a blink. He was real-life Electric Football.
Barry Sanders would come along years later, but when it came to dropping jaws, Sayers will always be the OG.
There was a mythical air to Sayers, and in that way, he was a lot like the great pitcher Sandy Koufax.
Both men had a sort of genius that could only be appreciated, not explained. Both carried themselves regally, with class.
And, like Koufax, Sayers’ time in the arena was way too short. Multiple knee injuries limited his career to six seasons and 68 games.
But if what might have been made his fans sad, Hollywood would have them crying.
Sayers was the subject of a made-for-TV movie in 1971 called “Brian’s Song.” It was the true story of Sayers’ friendship with his roommate, Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer in 1970.
Toward the end of that movie, as Sayers (played by Billy Dee Williams) accepts a Comeback Player Of the Year award, he gives an eloquent speech, saying, “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him, too. And tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him, too.”
“That’s the one movie where it’s okay for a guy to cry,” Velasco said. “For me growing up in Chicago, you fell in love with Gale Sayers because of 'Brian’s Song.'”
Omaha loved Sayers, and wanted to be like him.
His football genius was formed in North Omaha, in pick-up games shared with his brother Roger, Bob Gibson, Bob Boozer, Marlin Briscoe and Johnny Rodgers. Surrounded by that group, genius was bound to come out.
Sayers then had a terrific career at Omaha Central and everyone in town knew his name.
He left for Kansas and then Chicago, embarked on a career in sports administration and started his own business.
Maybe I’m the one guilty of this, but through the years it seemed we never saw enough of Sayers or talked about his legacy and what he meant.
We would see Bob Boozer at the store or Bob Gibson occasionally at a ball game or hosting a golf tourney. And, of course, Johnny Rodgers is visible all over town.
But I’ve never felt we got to know Sayers or paid enough attention to him or gave him his due.
Sayers’ Central jersey hangs in the school, but I’d also like to see Sayers’ name engraved on the Eagles’ football field. I know Central and Omaha Public Schools have more pressing needs now. Maybe one day.
There’s not an Omaha legend with more class or dignity and Sayers carried that to his last days, even as he was battling dementia. All those times when linebackers were able to corral him took their toll.
It’s one of the cruelest cuts of football, when a man who gave so many great memories cannot relive them himself.
Today there’s a pickup game in Heaven, and Ray Nitschke and Mike Curtis can’t believe their eyes.
They thought they had seen the last of Sayers.
Not a chance. In our memories and hearts, Gale Sayers lives forever.
