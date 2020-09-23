Shatel: To see Gale Sayers play football was like watching poetry in motion

“That’s the one movie where it’s okay for a guy to cry,” Velasco said. “For me growing up in Chicago, you fell in love with Gale Sayers because of 'Brian’s Song.'”

Omaha loved Sayers, and wanted to be like him.

His football genius was formed in North Omaha, in pick-up games shared with his brother Roger, Bob Gibson, Bob Boozer, Marlin Briscoe and Johnny Rodgers. Surrounded by that group, genius was bound to come out.

Sayers then had a terrific career at Omaha Central and everyone in town knew his name.

He left for Kansas and then Chicago, embarked on a career in sports administration and started his own business.

Maybe I’m the one guilty of this, but through the years it seemed we never saw enough of Sayers or talked about his legacy and what he meant.

We would see Bob Boozer at the store or Bob Gibson occasionally at a ball game or hosting a golf tourney. And, of course, Johnny Rodgers is visible all over town.

But I’ve never felt we got to know Sayers or paid enough attention to him or gave him his due.