Shatel: Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ameritrade Park? Don't get your hopes up

» I’m really going to miss Mike Moran, the former communications chief for the U.S. Olympic Committee, who passed suddenly earlier this month. Omaha will, too.

Moran was a big-timer in the international sports world. But he was always an Omaha cheerleader first. He grew up here, attended Westside and UNO. I got to know him during the two Summer Olympics I covered. We spent all our time talking Warriors, Mavericks and Old Market.

I was lucky enough to be included on Moran’s giant email thread, which included Olympic stars like Edwin Moses and Nancy Hogshead. Last March, as the 2020 Summer Games were postponed, I did a column with him talking about the 1980 boycott. I’ll cherish that column, and that conversation, the last time I got to talk to my friend.

» One more and I’m outta here: A drive-in theater in Valley? Where are my car keys?

I’m part of a generation that grew up watching movies in the back seat of our family car, with the speaker hanging on the window rolled down halfway. The first drive-in movie I remember seeing was “Goldfinger.” That began a love affair with watching movies in cars.