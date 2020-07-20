Shatel: Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ameritrade Park? Don't get your hopes up

MECA spokesperson Kristyna Engdahl said no contact has been made by MLB, but added, “we’ve had previous conversations — they know we’re here and aware of our availability.”

» Earlier this month the pandemic knocked on our door. Our oldest daughter, Sarah, tested positive for the coronavirus. The entire family was quarantined for two weeks. Sarah was down for two days and then returned to her normal health. The rest of our family has been healthy (knock on wood). We’re very, very lucky. This thing is scary and it’s real.

» The return of baseball this week means Alex Gordon will get one more season. But what if it’s not his last?

Gordon recently told the Kansas City Star he spent the pandemic getting good quality family time with his wife and three kids, adding, “it did kind of open my eyes to what it might be like when I’m done playing. You know what? I kind of enjoyed it. It definitely put some perspective into everything.”

Don’t read that to mean the Nebraskan is ready to hang them up. Gordon said he’s actually thinking about playing “a few more years” if the Royals want him.