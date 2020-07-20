Shatel: Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ameritrade Park? Don't get your hopes up

First downs and second guesses while dusting off the rust from vacation and a visit from the pandemic:
» Sorry, Omaha. It looks like the Toronto Blue Jays are considering a rotation of Pittsburgh’s PNC Park and Buffalo's Sahlen Field to play their 2020 season.
Yes, we have a beautiful major-league style stadium in downtown Omaha — which hasn’t had a ball game since the college baseball season was canceled in March. Last week several readers brought up the idea of making a bid to bring Toronto’s Blue Jays to the home of Creighton's Bluejays.
It’s an inspired idea. The Canadian government essentially evicted Toronto this summer for fear of American ball clubs bringing the coronavirus into that country. Positive cases are lower in Omaha than a lot of places in the U.S.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays would have their own ball park, surrounded by highly rated hotels for the team and visiting clubs.
But it’s not that easy. Toronto’s 60-game schedule is regionally loaded against teams in the American League East and National League East. It’s a pandemic-style schedule.
It’s hard to see MLB wanting all of those eastern clubs flying to Omaha. It may work for the Big East. But not here.
Anyway, the latest reports have the Blue Jays looking to share PNC — and its big-league clubhouses and weight facilities — with the Pirates. Also, they could play some games in Buffalo, home of Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate.
MECA spokesperson Kristyna Engdahl said no contact has been made by MLB, but added, “we’ve had previous conversations — they know we’re here and aware of our availability.”
Nothing has been decided yet. Right now it’s a good idea — but a long shot.
» Earlier this month the pandemic knocked on our door. Our oldest daughter, Sarah, tested positive for the coronavirus. The entire family was quarantined for two weeks. Sarah was down for two days and then returned to her normal health. The rest of our family has been healthy (knock on wood). We’re very, very lucky. This thing is scary and it’s real.
» The return of baseball this week means Alex Gordon will get one more season. But what if it’s not his last?
Gordon recently told the Kansas City Star he spent the pandemic getting good quality family time with his wife and three kids, adding, “it did kind of open my eyes to what it might be like when I’m done playing. You know what? I kind of enjoyed it. It definitely put some perspective into everything.”
Don’t read that to mean the Nebraskan is ready to hang them up. Gordon said he’s actually thinking about playing “a few more years” if the Royals want him.
The 60-game schedule should help his cause. And first-year manager Mike Matheny is a fan. With several young guns waiting for a chance, Gordon will continually have to prove himself.
But this might not be goodbye.
» Many college hoop heads are already wondering if the season should begin in January. Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard has another idea: Play a league schedule only this year, but move it up to begin on Thanksgiving weekend.
Willard’s thinking: A lot of colleges will be online-only after Thanksgiving with empty campuses, so players would essentially be quarantined without other students around.
It makes sense. But if we’re not playing college football in November, we’re not playing college hoops, either. A lot can happen between now and then, but administrators will not okay one if they’ve called off the other.
» One question about having a college football commissioner (an idea I’ve backed): How much power do they have?
For instance, if the commish orders all power conferences to play nine conference games, and the SEC and ACC refuse, what’s their recourse? How do they stop them? That’s why it’s hard to imagine this idea happening. The five commissioners will never agree on everything and they like doing it their way. They don’t want to answer to anyone.
» I swung by (get it?) Omaha’s new Topgolf facility last week. It’s an incredible place. Two levels, lots of golf balls flying, food and drink and servers. We’re very lucky to have it. One question: Is it open in January?
» I’m really going to miss Mike Moran, the former communications chief for the U.S. Olympic Committee, who passed suddenly earlier this month. Omaha will, too.
Moran was a big-timer in the international sports world. But he was always an Omaha cheerleader first. He grew up here, attended Westside and UNO. I got to know him during the two Summer Olympics I covered. We spent all our time talking Warriors, Mavericks and Old Market.
I was lucky enough to be included on Moran’s giant email thread, which included Olympic stars like Edwin Moses and Nancy Hogshead. Last March, as the 2020 Summer Games were postponed, I did a column with him talking about the 1980 boycott. I’ll cherish that column, and that conversation, the last time I got to talk to my friend.
» One more and I’m outta here: A drive-in theater in Valley? Where are my car keys?
I’m part of a generation that grew up watching movies in the back seat of our family car, with the speaker hanging on the window rolled down halfway. The first drive-in movie I remember seeing was “Goldfinger.” That began a love affair with watching movies in cars.
Omahans old enough to recall say there was a drive-in called the “Golden Spike” at 114th and Dodge. I bet that was cool.
If the pandemic means the return of the drive-in movie, well that’s one good thing that came out of this mess.