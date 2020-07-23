Shatel: Toronto Blue Jays balked at idea of playing in TD Ameritrade Park

The Omaha Blue Jays just became a longer shot.

A MECA official said MECA President Roger Dixon recently reached out to the MLB office offering TD Ameritrade Park as an option for the Toronto major-league club to play their home games during the 2020 season. Dixon was told by MLB officials that Toronto execs preferred to have their home base in the east — where the Blue Jays will play their 60 games.

Toronto is in the American League East and will play 40 games against AL East teams and 20 against National League East clubs. MLB set up the "pandemic" schedule to have every club play teams in its division and region, for health, travel and convenience reasons.

As of Thursday, Toronto's request to share PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates was rejected by the state of Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Toronto officials are cool to the idea of using the 16,000-seat park of its Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo. Now the focus is on a shared arrangement with the Baltimore Orioles and Camden Yards. Negotiations are underway.

The Blue Jays' first "home" game is July 29 — at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. The clock is ticking. What happens if Baltimore falls through? Where will the Blue Jays turn?