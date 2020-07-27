Shatel: With fans in attendance, Union Omaha is set for a special home debut

Soccer crowds I’ve seen on TV are typically very loud, active and packed in close. It’s a giant party. Can that be the case for Omaha’s first pro soccer game?

It’s going to be a very unique evening, in more ways than one.

» This is live sporting event week in Omaha. Meanwhile, across town at Indian Creek Golf Club, the Pinnacle Bank Championship will take place without fans.

» How did 14 Miami Marlins contract COVID-19? Weren’t they supposed to be training and playing in a bubble? Was it the hotel in Philly? Baseball will play on — for now. But if the 60-game season is a sprint, this is a stumble out of the blocks.

» One reader had a great suggestion when it came to bringing the Toronto Blue Jays to Omaha: Have Toronto trade divisions with Cleveland or Detroit. Put the Indians or Tigers in the East and Jays in the Central, where they could fit with KC, Minnesota and Chicago.

» It wasn’t to be for Omaha, but I was glad Buffalo — which has the largest stadium in Triple-A ball — will host most of the Blue Jays' home games. Buffalo fell short in getting a major-league franchise years ago. The city gets their moment in the show. It would have been great here, too, but I’m happy for Buffalo.