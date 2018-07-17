Sporting Omaha FC’s girls 19-and-under team wins title U.S. Club Soccer title

The Sporting Omaha FC Elite 19-and-under girls team won the U.S. Club Soccer National Premier Leagues championship in Aurora, Colorado, on Monday, defeating SUSA NPL 2-1.
Sporting Omaha FC lost to the SUSA NPL, a New York squad, in its tournament opener Thursday before coming back with wins of 7-2, 6-0 and 4-1 to reach the final.
