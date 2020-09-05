'Team effort' helping Union Omaha stay ready — and undefeated

Always be ready.

That’s the message Union Omaha’s coaching staff has been sharing with its players all season — because the club is going to need its full roster, even during this shortened season.

The Owls play a pressuring and an attacking style, so a regular rotation is required to keep guys fresh. Practices are demanding, too. And the season always brings certain unforeseen challenges as well — such as injuries and red cards.

“If you get called upon, you’ve got to be prepared,” coach Jay Mims said. “Some guys aren’t prepared. But we don’t have anyone on our team that’s like that.”

It’s one of the reasons why Union Omaha (3-0-3) remains undefeated and sits in third place in the USL League One standings in its first season of existence.

The Owls’ depth was on display in their most recent win, a 2-1 victory over FC Tucson on Aug. 29. Forward Christian Molina came off the bench and scored the game-winner in the 78th minute. Reserve goalkeeper Sam Howard got the start — one of his two saves set up the counterattacking break that created Molina’s goal.