Terence 'Bud' Crawford defeats Kell Brook with technical knockout
BOXING

Terence 'Bud' Crawford defeats Kell Brook with technical knockout

Terence Crawford

Omaha's Terence "Bud" Crawford defended his WBO welterweight title with a fourth-round technical knockout of Kell Brook.

 MIKEY WILLIAMS/TOP RANK INC

LAS VEGAS — Terence Bud Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight championship Saturday night with a technical knockout at 1:14 of the fourth round of Great Britain’s Kell Brook at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Crawford landed a right hook to Brook’s face before landing three more shots before the referee stepped in for an eight count. After the break Crawford went right back in to finish off the former welterweight champion.

The victory improved Crawford's professional record to 37-0 with 28 knockouts.

Over the last decade, Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford has developed into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet.

