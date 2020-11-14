Terence 'Bud' Crawford defeats Kell Brook with technical knockout

LAS VEGAS — Terence Bud Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight championship Saturday night with a technical knockout at 1:14 of the fourth round of Great Britain’s Kell Brook at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Crawford landed a right hook to Brook’s face before landing three more shots before the referee stepped in for an eight count. After the break Crawford went right back in to finish off the former welterweight champion.
The victory improved Crawford's professional record to 37-0 with 28 knockouts.
