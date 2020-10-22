 Skip to main content
Terence 'Bud' Crawford voted as best pound-for-pound fighter by ESPN
BOXING

Terence 'Bud' Crawford voted as best pound-for-pound fighter by ESPN

Terence "Bud" Crawford moved up to No. 1 in ESPN's latest pound-for-pound fighter rankings, released Wednesday.

The Omaha native was previously ranked No. 2 in the top 10, voted on by a panel of ESPN writers and analysts. Behind Crawford is No. 2 Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2), No. 3 Naoyo Inoue (19-0), No. 4 Errol Spence Jr. (26-0), No. 5 Teofimo Lopez Jr. (16-0), No. 6 Vasily Lomachenko (14-2), No. 7 Oleksandr Usyk (17-0), No. 8 Tyson Fury (30-0-1), No. 9 Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3), No. 10 Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1).

Crawford will return to the ring on Nov. 14 to defend his WBO welterweight title against Englishman Kell Brook in Las Vegas. 

The 33-year-old is 36-0 with 27 knockouts.

