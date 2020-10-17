Terence 'Bud' Crawford will face Kell Brook in Las Vegas

Omaha native Terence “Bud” Crawford will be back in the ring on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas.

Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight title against Englishman Kell Brook in Las Vegas. The fight will be televised by ESPN, and won’t be pay-per-view.

This will be Crawford’s first fight since December and his fifth as a welterweight. He moved up a weight class in June 2018 after unifying all of the major light welterweight titles in August 2017.

Crawford, who turned 33 last month, is 36-0 with 27 knockouts.

Brook, 34, held the IBF welterweight title from August 2014 to May 2017. His last fight in that weight class was May 2017, when he lost the title to Errol Spence Jr.

Brook has won his past three fights, all as a light middleweight. His most recent bout was a TKO of Mark DeLuca in February.

Brook hasn’t fought outside England since August 2014, when he won the IBF welterweight title from Shawn Porter in Carson, California. Brook is 41-2 with 27 knockouts.