Their dog doesn't have long to live, so hunts, walks and fetch are all on the agenda

Indy has loved nothing more than hunting trips with dad Scott Shreve.

Except, maybe, chasing after her red ball.

“She loves to play fetch until your arm falls off,” says Shreve’s wife Lindsette.

Shreve and the 7-year-old yellow lab would often hunt pheasant and ducks in Wyoming, where Shreve was stationed. Or head south to Colorado on guided hunts.

The Shreve family is now stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. New baby Oliver derailed any hunting plans for a while, but suddenly there’s some urgency.

Indy was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and has a short time to live.

“She’s a hunter. She was born to be a hunter,” Lindsette Shreve said. “We’re trying to get her out to pheasant hunt as long as she’s willing and able.”

Because they aren’t familiar with the area, the family has been searching for places to take Indy.

Someone at Lindsette’s office, Piper Allen, volunteered some family land in Iowa, which was perfect for a quiet day with the group, which also includes 4-year-old son Paden. They didn’t get a pheasant the first day but Scott did on a second try.