Their dog doesn't have long to live, so hunts, walks and fetch are all on the agenda

Indy has loved nothing more than hunting trips with dad Scott Shreve.
Except, maybe, chasing after her red ball.
“She loves to play fetch until your arm falls off,” says Shreve’s wife Lindsette.
Shreve and the 7-year-old yellow lab would often hunt pheasant and ducks in Wyoming, where Shreve was stationed. Or head south to Colorado on guided hunts.
The Shreve family is now stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. New baby Oliver derailed any hunting plans for a while, but suddenly there’s some urgency.
Indy was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and has a short time to live.
“She’s a hunter. She was born to be a hunter,” Lindsette Shreve said. “We’re trying to get her out to pheasant hunt as long as she’s willing and able.”
Because they aren’t familiar with the area, the family has been searching for places to take Indy.
Someone at Lindsette’s office, Piper Allen, volunteered some family land in Iowa, which was perfect for a quiet day with the group, which also includes 4-year-old son Paden. They didn’t get a pheasant the first day but Scott did on a second try.
It’s hard on the whole family, so they’ve been showering Indy with extra treats, love and walks.
“If she was older and got to live a long life it would be easier,” Lindsette said. “She’s still a puppy in a way. She’s only lived about half of her life.”
It’s going to be tough on Indy’s daughter, Bailey, too. The pair are never apart.
It’s especially difficult for Scott, because Indy is his baby. She’s been there for him throughout his career and was always there when he came home from training or being stationed overseas.
Their recent hunt together was an amazing moment for both of them.
“He really loved it,” Lindsette said. “It was great just to see her out there in her element. He hopes he has more with her. He’s going to keep giving her what she loves until he is no longer able to.”
