There is football in Nebraska — and those NAIA teams are glad to be playing
FOOTBALL

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Patrick Daberkow had to readjust his budget in one unexpected area.

"I've spent more money on hand sanitizer than I thought I ever would," Concordia's coach said.

Spending more on sanitizer and following health protocols are the trade-offs for playing football this fall. For Concordia and other GPAC squads, Saturday is their season opener.

While the Big Ten postponed the start of its 2020 season, the NAIA is moving forward.

"There aren't many programs in the country that are fortunate to play the sport that they love. Our guys are able to that," said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog, a former Husker player and assistant. "Our guys feel very blessed to come out every day and play. They don't take that lightly."

NAIA schools began preseason practices Aug. 15.

"The football has been very normal. Outside of the football, there'a a lot of other things in place," Daberkow said. "We're doing everything we can to stay safe, hold our players accountable for the protocols.

"With that carrot (of playing a season) at the end of the stick, there's not much that they won't do."

There already have been reminders of the coronavirus ramifications. Peru State's opener against Benedictine, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until October. That decision came after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted. Saturday's Briar Cliff-Jamestown game also was postponed until Nov. 21.

Doane shut down campus activities for more than a week in August after a positive coronavirus case. Coach Chris Bessler said that put the Tigers behind as far as practices go.

"You got to be able to adjust," Bessler said. "Our thoughts are it's better that it happened early than later."

The health protocols aren't the only significant change this fall. The NAIA schedule had to be adjusted.

GPAC teams, for example, are slated to play nine conference opponents through November. The postseason was moved to the spring, with the championship game scheduled for May 10.

Morningside has won the past two national titles. But quarterback Joe Dolincheck, a Bellevue West graduate who threw for more than 4,300 yards last season, said the Mustangs aren't thinking about that now.

"It's not even a topic because we're just going game by game," Dolincheck said. "You have to make the playoffs before you think of anything like that."

And with fewer teams in Nebraska and Iowa playing this fall, fans may be paying more attention to the area NAIA teams — even if they can't be in the stands because of attendance limitations.

"I think they'll be a lot of talk this fall," Dolincheck said of the GPAC. "I'm excited about that and I think the team is, too."

The NAIA squads aren't the only ones in Nebraska playing this fall.

Chadron State announced Monday that it will play five games, beginning Oct. 10. Two of the games will be against Black Hills State and two against South Dakota Mines.

Jeff Jamrog

"There aren't many programs in the country that are fortunate to play the sport that they love. Our guys are able to that," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "Our guys feel very blessed to come out every day and play. They don't take that lightly."

Chadron's conference, the RMAC, postponed fall sports Aug. 6 to the spring. The next week, the conference allowed its members to schedule seasons independently. Players can compete in five games without losing a season of eligibility.

Coach Jay Long said his team let out a cheer when they heard they could play.

"Our guys work so hard year-round for that opportunity to play in the fall," he said. "Our administration fought really hard to find some games. Our kids are really excited about it.

"They're doing what they need to do to play games and that's follow the three W's — washing your hands, watching your distance and also wearing your face mask."

Especially after spring sports were canceled, coaches are glad to see their athletes get a chance to compete again.

"We need to play, we need to be out and doing things," Bessler said. "Obviously, you have to be cautious in keeping the kids healthy. A lot of people are saying we can't do it. I think we can."

Midlanders playing this fall at other DI schools

Kansas

Jacob Ahlschwede, QB, Lincoln Southwest

Malcolm Lee, DE, Bellevue West

Kansas State

Will Swanson, tight end, Papio South

Notre Dame

Xavier Watts, WR, Omaha Burke

TCU

Max Duggan, QB, CB Lewis Central

Iowa State

Trevor Downing, OG, Creston (Iowa)

Drake Nettles, K, CB Lewis Central

Troy

Monte McGary, DB, Omaha South

Zion Williams, DB, Omaha North

UCF

Alex Harris, WR, Kearney

USF

Mitchell Brinkman, TE, CB Lewis Central.

Georgia Southern

Ryan Langan, LS, Riverside

