There is football in Nebraska — and those NAIA teams are glad to be playing

Patrick Daberkow had to readjust his budget in one unexpected area.
"I've spent more money on hand sanitizer than I thought I ever would," Concordia's coach said.
Spending more on sanitizer and following health protocols are the trade-offs for playing football this fall. For Concordia and other GPAC squads, Saturday is their season opener.
While the Big Ten postponed the start of its 2020 season, the NAIA is moving forward.
"There aren't many programs in the country that are fortunate to play the sport that they love. Our guys are able to that," said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog, a former Husker player and assistant. "Our guys feel very blessed to come out every day and play. They don't take that lightly."
NAIA schools began preseason practices Aug. 15.
"The football has been very normal. Outside of the football, there'a a lot of other things in place," Daberkow said. "We're doing everything we can to stay safe, hold our players accountable for the protocols.
"With that carrot (of playing a season) at the end of the stick, there's not much that they won't do."
There already have been reminders of the coronavirus ramifications. Peru State's opener against Benedictine, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until October. That decision came after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted. Saturday's Briar Cliff-Jamestown game also was postponed until Nov. 21.
Doane shut down campus activities for more than a week in August after a positive coronavirus case. Coach Chris Bessler said that put the Tigers behind as far as practices go.
"You got to be able to adjust," Bessler said. "Our thoughts are it's better that it happened early than later."
The health protocols aren't the only significant change this fall. The NAIA schedule had to be adjusted.
GPAC teams, for example, are slated to play nine conference opponents through November. The postseason was moved to the spring, with the championship game scheduled for May 10.
Morningside has won the past two national titles. But quarterback Joe Dolincheck, a Bellevue West graduate who threw for more than 4,300 yards last season, said the Mustangs aren't thinking about that now.
"It's not even a topic because we're just going game by game," Dolincheck said. "You have to make the playoffs before you think of anything like that."
And with fewer teams in Nebraska and Iowa playing this fall, fans may be paying more attention to the area NAIA teams — even if they can't be in the stands because of attendance limitations.
"I think they'll be a lot of talk this fall," Dolincheck said of the GPAC. "I'm excited about that and I think the team is, too."
The NAIA squads aren't the only ones in Nebraska playing this fall.
Chadron State announced Monday that it will play five games, beginning Oct. 10. Two of the games will be against Black Hills State and two against South Dakota Mines.
Chadron's conference, the RMAC, postponed fall sports Aug. 6 to the spring. The next week, the conference allowed its members to schedule seasons independently. Players can compete in five games without losing a season of eligibility.
Coach Jay Long said his team let out a cheer when they heard they could play.
"Our guys work so hard year-round for that opportunity to play in the fall," he said. "Our administration fought really hard to find some games. Our kids are really excited about it.
"They're doing what they need to do to play games and that's follow the three W's — washing your hands, watching your distance and also wearing your face mask."
Especially after spring sports were canceled, coaches are glad to see their athletes get a chance to compete again.
"We need to play, we need to be out and doing things," Bessler said. "Obviously, you have to be cautious in keeping the kids healthy. A lot of people are saying we can't do it. I think we can."
Midlanders playing this fall at other DI schools
Kansas
Jacob Ahlschwede, QB, Lincoln Southwest
Malcolm Lee, DE, Bellevue West
Kansas State
Will Swanson, tight end, Papio South
Notre Dame
Xavier Watts, WR, Omaha Burke
TCU
Max Duggan, QB, CB Lewis Central
Iowa State
Trevor Downing, OG, Creston (Iowa)
Drake Nettles, K, CB Lewis Central
Troy
Monte McGary, DB, Omaha South
Zion Williams, DB, Omaha North
UCF
Alex Harris, WR, Kearney
USF
Mitchell Brinkman, TE, CB Lewis Central.
Georgia Southern
Ryan Langan, LS, Riverside
1 of 35
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
Brothers-in-law Kevin McGrath, left, of Lincoln, and Mark Policky, of Seward, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, left, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
Mark Policky, of Seward, tailgates alone with his brother-in-law Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, (not pictured) outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
The parking to the east of Memorial Stadium has no tailgaters in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Husker Legacy statue on the east side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Bob Devaney statue outside Memorial Stadium wears a face mask in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The scoreboard at Melichar service center in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
A man walks down a flight of stairs in the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Tenth Street pedestrian bridge outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Osborne Berringer statue on the north side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Photos: Husker football 2020 opening day leaves Lincoln quiet
1 of 35
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers-in-law Kevin McGrath, left, of Lincoln, and Mark Policky, of Seward, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, left, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Policky, of Seward, tailgates alone with his brother-in-law Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, (not pictured) outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The parking to the east of Memorial Stadium has no tailgaters in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker Legacy statue on the east side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bob Devaney statue outside Memorial Stadium wears a face mask in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A padlocked gate at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The scoreboard at Melichar service center in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pedestrian walks in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man rides a bicycle in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign in a downtown business' window in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks down a flight of stairs in the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barry's Bar and Grill rooftop in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Railyard in Lincoln's Haymarket on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pedal pub tour of the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A classic car drives through the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pedal pub tours of the Haymarket in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Tenth Street pedestrian bridge outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Osborne Berringer statue on the north side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
"There aren't many programs in the country that are fortunate to play the sport that they love. Our guys are able to that," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "Our guys feel very blessed to come out every day and play. They don't take that lightly."