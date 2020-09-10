There is football in Nebraska — and those NAIA teams are glad to be playing

Doane shut down campus activities for more than a week in August after a positive coronavirus case. Coach Chris Bessler said that put the Tigers behind as far as practices go.

"You got to be able to adjust," Bessler said. "Our thoughts are it's better that it happened early than later."

The health protocols aren't the only significant change this fall. The NAIA schedule had to be adjusted.

GPAC teams, for example, are slated to play nine conference opponents through November. The postseason was moved to the spring, with the championship game scheduled for May 10.

Morningside has won the past two national titles. But quarterback Joe Dolincheck, a Bellevue West graduate who threw for more than 4,300 yards last season, said the Mustangs aren't thinking about that now.

"It's not even a topic because we're just going game by game," Dolincheck said. "You have to make the playoffs before you think of anything like that."

And with fewer teams in Nebraska and Iowa playing this fall, fans may be paying more attention to the area NAIA teams — even if they can't be in the stands because of attendance limitations.