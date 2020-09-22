 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale for 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club
GOLF

Tickets on sale for 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club

Ticket sales opened this week for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club, and prices are comparable to when the event was last there in 2013.

A Weekly Access ticket is $175 and includes admission to each of the three practice days and the four competition days July 8-11. In 2013 it was $150.

A Weekly Goodman Club Access ticket is $295. Besides admission, it provides access to an air-conditioned pavilion with seating adjacent to the 14th hole. A similar package in 2013 was $250.

New for 2021 will be daily tickets. Daily Access tickets are $25 for practice rounds and $50 for competition rounds, with Daily Goodman Club Access $45 and $90, respectively. The Goodman Club is named for the late Johnny Goodman, the Omahan who is the last amateur (1933) to win the U.S. Open.

Youths 18 and under will receive free grounds admission all week when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The first row of all grandstand seating is reserved for youths. An adult can bring up to nine youths.

All spectators receive free parking and shuttle service.

Tickets are being sold through the United States Golf Association at ussenioropen.com/tickets.

The USGA also has opened up volunteer opportunities for the Senior Open. More than 2,000 volunteers are needed to fill positions on 19 committees, including merchandise, leaderboards, ball position and courtesy cars.

Early submission of the application, found at ussenioropen.com, allows volunteers to specify their committee preference. They are required to purchase a uniform package for $95. They will have access to the volunteer hospitality tent on the days they work and are asked to work four shifts ranging from five to six hours throughout the championship. Complimentary food, snacks and beverages will be provided for those shifts.

Many of the corporate hospitality venues have been purchased. Still available are packages for the 10th Hole Chalet, an air-conditioned enclosed tent with access to between 25 and 50 tickets each day of the championship; and the Champions Club, which gives access to a reserved table inside the clubhouse and 15 tickets each day Wednesday through Sunday of the tournament.

Omaha will be hosting the first Senior Open since 2019, when Steve Stricker won at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana. This year’s tournament in Newport, Rhode Island, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenny Perry was the 2013 champion at Omaha Country Club, shooting a 7-under-par 63 in the final round to finish five strokes ahead of Fred Funk.

Photos: New Nebraska Sand Hills golf course

1 of 17
Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

