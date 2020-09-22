Tickets on sale for 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ticket sales opened this week for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club, and prices are comparable to when the event was last there in 2013.

A Weekly Access ticket is $175 and includes admission to each of the three practice days and the four competition days July 8-11. In 2013 it was $150.

A Weekly Goodman Club Access ticket is $295. Besides admission, it provides access to an air-conditioned pavilion with seating adjacent to the 14th hole. A similar package in 2013 was $250.

New for 2021 will be daily tickets. Daily Access tickets are $25 for practice rounds and $50 for competition rounds, with Daily Goodman Club Access $45 and $90, respectively. The Goodman Club is named for the late Johnny Goodman, the Omahan who is the last amateur (1933) to win the U.S. Open.

Youths 18 and under will receive free grounds admission all week when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The first row of all grandstand seating is reserved for youths. An adult can bring up to nine youths.

All spectators receive free parking and shuttle service.

Tickets are being sold through the United States Golf Association at ussenioropen.com/tickets.