Tickets on sale for 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club

Ticket sales opened this week for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club, and prices are comparable to when the event was last there in 2013.
A Weekly Access ticket is $175 and includes admission to each of the three practice days and the four competition days July 8-11. In 2013 it was $150.
A Weekly Goodman Club Access ticket is $295. Besides admission, it provides access to an air-conditioned pavilion with seating adjacent to the 14th hole. A similar package in 2013 was $250.
New for 2021 will be daily tickets. Daily Access tickets are $25 for practice rounds and $50 for competition rounds, with Daily Goodman Club Access $45 and $90, respectively. The Goodman Club is named for the late Johnny Goodman, the Omahan who is the last amateur (1933) to win the U.S. Open.
Youths 18 and under will receive free grounds admission all week when accompanied by a ticketed adult. The first row of all grandstand seating is reserved for youths. An adult can bring up to nine youths.
All spectators receive free parking and shuttle service.
The USGA also has opened up volunteer opportunities for the Senior Open. More than 2,000 volunteers are needed to fill positions on 19 committees, including merchandise, leaderboards, ball position and courtesy cars.
Early submission of the application, found at ussenioropen.com, allows volunteers to specify their committee preference. They are required to purchase a uniform package for $95. They will have access to the volunteer hospitality tent on the days they work and are asked to work four shifts ranging from five to six hours throughout the championship. Complimentary food, snacks and beverages will be provided for those shifts.
Many of the corporate hospitality venues have been purchased. Still available are packages for the 10th Hole Chalet, an air-conditioned enclosed tent with access to between 25 and 50 tickets each day of the championship; and the Champions Club, which gives access to a reserved table inside the clubhouse and 15 tickets each day Wednesday through Sunday of the tournament.
Omaha will be hosting the first Senior Open since 2019, when Steve Stricker won at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana. This year’s tournament in Newport, Rhode Island, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kenny Perry was the 2013 champion at Omaha Country Club, shooting a 7-under-par 63 in the final round to finish five strokes ahead of Fred Funk.
Course architect Gil Hanse, John Schuele and rancher Cleve Trimble stand where the fifth green will be at "The Ranch," the new private golf course under construction southwest of Valentine, Nebraska. Schuele, the president and CEO of the Waitt Co., formed a group of investors that bought the land for the course from Trimble. On Monday, the Cherry County Board of Commissioners approved the project.
Gil Hanse and John Schuele survey the future site of the fifth green. Schuele, the president and CEO of Waitt Co., bought the land for the new course last year. To design it, he hired Hanse, the course architect who built the 2016 Olympic course in Rio de Janeiro.
"I’m delighted with John. He follows through on everything he says. He’s focused, he’s purposed, he’s good,” rancher Cleve Trimble said of John Schuele. Schuele led the group that bought the land for the course from Trimble.
Course architect Gil Hanse, John Schuele and rancher Cleve Trimble stand where the fifth green will be at "The Ranch," the new private golf course under construction southwest of Valentine, Nebraska. Schuele, the president and CEO of the Waitt Co., formed a group of investors that bought the land for the course from Trimble. On Monday, the Cherry County Board of Commissioners approved the project.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
"It’s a property I loved from the moment I walked on it," Gil Hanse said of the new course under construction on the rim of the Snake River Canyon.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Gil Hanse and John Schuele survey the future site of the fifth green. Schuele, the president and CEO of Waitt Co., bought the land for the new course last year. To design it, he hired Hanse, the course architect who built the 2016 Olympic course in Rio de Janeiro.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The second and 14th greens are beginning to take shape.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
"I’m delighted with John. He follows through on everything he says. He’s focused, he’s purposed, he’s good,” rancher Cleve Trimble said of John Schuele. Schuele led the group that bought the land for the course from Trimble.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The course was approved Monday by the Cherry County Board of Commissioners. It will be built on the rim of the Snake River Canyon.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Cleve Trimble stands at the site of the sixth tee. A group of investors led by Omaha's John Schuele bought the land for the course from Trimble last year.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The Snake River Canyon will be on the right of the 15th through 18th holes at the new course.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Course architect Gil Hanse and Waitt Co. president and CEO John Schuele walk through the sixth hole. The project is expected to cost between $17 million and $18 million, but it's debt-free.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The Ranch Golf Club has been on land eyed for a golf course since 2001.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
John Schuele first looked at ranchland as an investment, but he soon realized it wouldn't produce a big return. So “why not build a golf course and have something fun to do?”
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Work has begun on the site southwest of Valentine. Here, the future 16th through 18th holes are seen in reverse.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Membership at the new golf club will be limited to 60 players from Nebraska and 120 from outside the state. The club will have 48 bedrooms in 10 cottages, including a "bunkhouse cottage."
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Eight holes of the new course will be on the canyon rim, and 10 will be in the sandy "chop hills."
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Part of the 14th hole at the 18-hole private course currently under construction.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The new course, currently under construction, will border the Prairie Club along Nebraska Highway 97.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The Ranch Golf Club, which was approved Monday by the Cherry County Board of Commissioners, has 10 holes in these sandy “chop hills.”