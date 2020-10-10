Tobias Otieno is the new guy on Union Omaha's roster — but you wouldn't know it

Less than two weeks after Tobias Otieno left his home country of Kenya to finally join his Union Omaha teammates, he was out on the field in a meaningful match, delivering a perfectly placed pass into the box to set up a goal.

So much for an adjustment period.

The 21-year-old midfielder had never traveled to the United States before. He was rolling out of bed at 2 a.m. every day for at least the first several days here. He had a schematic system to learn, a team culture to immerse himself into and a group of guys to meet.

But in his first two games with the squad, Otieno’s looked right at home.

He glided through a mile run in 4:59 during his first fitness test. He was on the field for all 90 minutes of Union Omaha’s slump-busting win at Fort Lauderdale CF. His assist on Oct. 1 — a shallow-arching ball that forward Evan Conway headed into the back of the net — put the Owls ahead 1-0 in a victory over Tormenta FC.

“This game, that is all I need, man,” Otieno told The World-Herald two weeks ago. “I just want to play, and give my best for the team, for the club.”

He spent the past eight months waiting for this opportunity.