Tobias Otieno is the new guy on Union Omaha's roster — but you wouldn't know it

Less than two weeks after Tobias Otieno left his home country of Kenya to finally join his Union Omaha teammates, he was out on the field in a meaningful match, delivering a perfectly placed pass into the box to set up a goal.
So much for an adjustment period.
The 21-year-old midfielder had never traveled to the United States before. He was rolling out of bed at 2 a.m. every day for at least the first several days here. He had a schematic system to learn, a team culture to immerse himself into and a group of guys to meet.
But in his first two games with the squad, Otieno’s looked right at home.
He glided through a mile run in 4:59 during his first fitness test. He was on the field for all 90 minutes of Union Omaha’s slump-busting win at Fort Lauderdale CF. His assist on Oct. 1 — a shallow-arching ball that forward Evan Conway headed into the back of the net — put the Owls ahead 1-0 in a victory over Tormenta FC.
“This game, that is all I need, man,” Otieno told The World-Herald two weeks ago. “I just want to play, and give my best for the team, for the club.”
He spent the past eight months waiting for this opportunity.
Otieno signed with Union Omaha last winter, but then the pandemic hit and he couldn’t finish the necessary requirements to secure a work visa. So his status for the 2020 season was in limbo.
There were days when he said he trained on what amounted to a parking lot. He jumped on Zoom calls with his teammates to stay in touch. He streamed the club’s matches and rewatched the highlights on YouTube.
“It was frustrating,” Otieno said.
But he stayed ready.
And now Otieno’s making an impact for the Owls, who are in third place in the USL League One standings with three regular-season games remaining. The league’s top two teams will meet in a title game on Oct. 30.
“He brings this youthfulness, this energy,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said of Otieno. “You’ll see when he plays. He has this different way of playing, which is great. He has something to add (to the team) for sure this year.”
Union Omaha next plays at Forward Madison at 3 p.m. Sunday. ESPN Plus will have the coverage.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!