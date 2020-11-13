Trainer confident Terence Crawford is ready for whatever Kell Brook 'brings to the table'

Terence "Bud" Crawford is as adept at fending off reporters' questions that might lead to a salacious response as he is at slipping the punches of his opponents.

So far, Crawford has had 36 opponents, he's won 36 times, and ahead of his WBO welterweight title bout Saturday night with Kell Brook, he continued to stick with his tried-and-true formula of not providing a rival any pre-fight verbal fuel.

The Crawford way is to let his in-fight adaptations diffuse what the opponent does best. Talking about it beforehand is irrelevant.

Asked earlier this week if he’s sensing any urgency to put on a star-making performance against Brook in Las Vegas in a bout broadcast by ESPN, his response was nonchalant.

“Not at all,” Crawford said. “How I go about fights is to make sure I get the win, no matter how they come. I’m not going out there to try to out-do a previous performance or any other fighter. My thinking is go out there, win, secure that first, then everything else comes second.

“If the knockout is there of course I’m going to go out there take it. But if it’s not, then like I said before, we prepare for 12 hard rounds.”

The fight at the MGM Grand Conference Center is the last on a card scheduled for broadcast at 9 p.m.