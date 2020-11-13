Trainer confident Terence Crawford is ready for whatever Kell Brook 'brings to the table'

Terence "Bud" Crawford is as adept at fending off reporters' questions that might lead to a salacious response as he is at slipping the punches of his opponents.
So far, Crawford has had 36 opponents, he's won 36 times, and ahead of his WBO welterweight title bout Saturday night with Kell Brook, he continued to stick with his tried-and-true formula of not providing a rival any pre-fight verbal fuel.
The Crawford way is to let his in-fight adaptations diffuse what the opponent does best. Talking about it beforehand is irrelevant.
Asked earlier this week if he’s sensing any urgency to put on a star-making performance against Brook in Las Vegas in a bout broadcast by ESPN, his response was nonchalant.
“Not at all,” Crawford said. “How I go about fights is to make sure I get the win, no matter how they come. I’m not going out there to try to out-do a previous performance or any other fighter. My thinking is go out there, win, secure that first, then everything else comes second.
“If the knockout is there of course I’m going to go out there take it. But if it’s not, then like I said before, we prepare for 12 hard rounds.”
The fight at the MGM Grand Conference Center is the last on a card scheduled for broadcast at 9 p.m.
Crawford feels zero pressure to do anything but win. While some pundits question the quality of competition and lack of a signature victory, most of that is out of Crawford’s control. Thus, he seemingly doesn't sweat it.
What Crawford can do something about Saturday is how he goes after Brook, a bigger welterweight supremely confident in his abilities.
“My style, I can box orthodox, I can box southpaw and I’ve got great balance, great timing,” Brook said. “I’m a big welterweight. The power is there, the mindset’s there. I’m definitely a very scary fighter. When I’m feeling the way I am, I’m dangerous for any fighter in any weight division in the world.”
Brook arrived in Las Vegas from Great Britain two weeks ago, but his trainer, Dominic Ingle, wasn’t able to make the trip. Brook is 39-2. In both loses he had the orbital bones in his face broken.
One of those setbacks was to Errol Spence Jr., a big name and owner of the WBC and IBF welterweight crowns who could be on the horizon for Crawford — at least fight fans hope so.
But first things first.
Crawford’s trainer Brian McIntyre anticipates that Brook will be a more difficult foe for Crawford than Amir Khan, another British fighter against whom Crawford earned a sixth-round TKO in April 2019.
In a blog for mybettingsites.co.uk, McIntyre said that there’s no comparing the 34-5 Khan with Brook.
"We saw what Khan did in his career, how he has been knocked out multiple times and then you look at Kell Brook and he hasn't been knocked out like Khan has, he hasn’t been taken away on a stretcher. Brook has been able to walk out of the ring.
"He’s a bit more rugged on the edges. Khan can be considered kind of soft, but Brook is rough. He likes to get into rough fights and likes to fight his way to the end. With Khan, Khan tries to find a way out. Brook will try to fight all the way to the end until he can’t fight no more.
"This is a type of competition Bud is looking for, he needs someone to push him, to make him better, the better the fighter the better the Terence."
Even with that edge in toughness over Khan, McIntyre said not only would Crawford win the fight, but the result could also be so devastating for Brook that his career could end with this bout.
“Bud ruins guys' careers. Not many fighters come back after Bud. I wouldn't be surprised if Brook retired. If he can make it out unscathed he’ll probably come back, but if he gets in there and gets banged up pretty bad it might be the end for him.
"We believe Terence will dominate this kid. Bud is the ultimate adjuster and whatever Kell brings to the table, I know Bud will adjust to it. Bud’s coaches have been watching Kell Brook day and night and they have prepared him for anything that Kell brings to the table."
