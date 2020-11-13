 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two former Millard South wrestlers win weight classes at UWW Junior Greco-Roman Nationals
0 comments
WRESTLING

Two former Millard South wrestlers win weight classes at UWW Junior Greco-Roman Nationals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of former Millard South wrestlers won weight classes Friday during the UWW Junior Greco-Roman Nationals at CHI Health Center.

Conor Knopick was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament as he won the 55-kg division. Knopick trailed Billy Sullivan 5-2 before scoring 10 straight points for a 12-5 decision.

At 97 kg, Isaac Trumble earned an 8-0 technical fall over Denzel Mabry, a wrestler for San Francisco State. Trumble competes for North Carolina State.

Also, Camden Russell, a former Millard West wrestler, finished fourth at 60 kg.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert