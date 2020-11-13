Two former Millard South wrestlers win weight classes at UWW Junior Greco-Roman Nationals

A pair of former Millard South wrestlers won weight classes Friday during the UWW Junior Greco-Roman Nationals at CHI Health Center.
Conor Knopick was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament as he won the 55-kg division. Knopick trailed Billy Sullivan 5-2 before scoring 10 straight points for a 12-5 decision.
At 97 kg, Isaac Trumble earned an 8-0 technical fall over Denzel Mabry, a wrestler for San Francisco State. Trumble competes for North Carolina State.
Also, Camden Russell, a former Millard West wrestler, finished fourth at 60 kg.
